Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'

May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zack Snyder removed a zombie stripper from "Army of the Dead".

The filmmaker's latest movie sees a group of mercenaries venturing into quarantined Las Vegas, which has been hit by a zombie outbreak, to pull off a heist.

And although there are a number of outrageous scenes and characters - including footage of undead Liberace, Elvis Presley, a horse and even a tiger - there was a point where he felt his ideas had gone too far.

"We had a sequence where one of the male strippers had a huge penis with a bite taken out of it. We thought that was too much," he admitted.

The film finished shooting before the coronavirus pandemic hit and Zack insisted any references to the global health crisis - including temperature checks being undertaken on humans in the locked-down area - were purely coincidental.

"All coincidental! But the more I saw what was happening, I didn't know if the movie would be cathartic or scary," he told Sunday Times Culture magazine.

However, he insisted it was important the movie featured "social commentary" that people could relate to, despite the outlandish theme.

"But of course George Romero said it was all social commentary. And we felt obliged to do that with this movie," he said.

"Editorialize a little bit and zombie movies are a great place to talk about us as a people. Ours is a monster movie where the monster is us. It is a social movie more than a science movie - the science is pretty iffy."

"Army of the Dead" hits select theaters on May 14, with a streaming release by Netflix on May 21.