John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

WENN Movie

The 'Transformers' actor has officially been signed on to fill in the vacant spot left by the 'Call Me by Your Name' star, joining Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming feature film.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel has officially replaced embattled Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez's new romantic comedy, "Shotgun Wedding".

Hammer exited the project last month amid a sex and direct messaging scandal, insisting he couldn't commit to being away from his children on location while his reputation was being ripped apart by multiple ex-girlfriends.

It was quickly reported that "Transformers" star Josh Duhamel was being considered as his replacement, and now he is officially boarding the Lionsgate film, which will also feature Jennifer Coolidge and Sonia Braga.

"We couldn't be happier for our bride and groom of this Shotgun Wedding," Erin Westerman, the president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group, says. "We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare."

"We are also thrilled to bring Jennifer and Sonia on to our cast as Mothers of the Bride and Groom. Their acting and comedic talents will add another fun layer to this already-rich action-comedy."

Lopez and Duhamel will play a couple whose destination wedding turns into a nightmare when the bride and groom-to-be and their guests are taken hostage.

Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Filming will begin next month (Mar21).

When announcing his departure from the movie, Armie Hammer said in January, "I'm not responding to these b******t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."