Travis Barker Credits Kourtney Kardashian's 'Maturity' for Their Compatibility

When sitting down on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the Blink-182 drummer reveals the reason why his relationship with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star works.

Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker believed that Kourtney Kardashian has played a major part in making their relationship work. When sitting down on "The Drew Barrymore Show", the Blink-182 drummer openly credited his new girlfriend's "maturity" for their compatibility.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore in the Thursday, March 4 episode of her show, the 45-year-old first revealed the challenges of his past romance. "Up until now, I would date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard," he said. "I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' "

"And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend, and you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It's a maturity thing," the father of two went on gushing. "And I also like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them, instead of every day being with them -- especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone's so important."

The revelation came nearly two weeks after Travis proudly showed off a handwritten love note from the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star on his Instagram Story. "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney," she penned in the letter. Apparently, she wrote it to respond to his February 17 tweet that read, "May we destroy each other completely."

Travis and Kourtney made their romance Instagram official on February 16. At that time, the daughter of Kris Jenner posted a picture of them holding hands on her feed which her beau later reposted the snap on his Instagram Story. Two days prior to that, the lovebirds teased that they celebrated Valentine's Day together by posting the same fireplace photo on their respective Instagram stories.

The twosome sparked dating speculations in mid-January after the rocker was seen leaving comments on several of the Poosh founder's Instagram posts. They further fueled the rumors a few days later when they posted pictures of poolside views that were believed to be taken at her mom's home in Palm Springs, California.