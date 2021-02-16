Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tease Valentine's Day Celebration With Same Fireplace Post

WENN/DJDM Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also shares a handwritten poem on her social media, while her rumored boyfriend gives away a photo of a woman's leg adorned with a diamond ankle bracelet.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were likely to have celebrated Valentine's Day together. Just days after being spotted enjoying a PDA-filled date, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and the Blink-182 drummer teased fans more on their relationship by putting out the same fireplace posts on their respective social media accounts.

On Sunday, February 14, the 41-year-old reality star posted on her Instagram Story a clip of a flickering fireplace. She added one red heart emoji over the fire. Hours afterwards, her rumored beau put out a picture of the same fireplace on his own Story page.

Aside from the fireplace post, Kourtney also shared on Instagram Story a handwritten poem that read, "Roses are red/ Violets are blue/ Garlic Bread/ Blink-182." Travis, on the other hand, gave away a snap of a woman's leg adorned with a diamond ankle bracelet. Many believed the leg belonged to the older sister of Kim Kardashian.

The Valentine's Day posts came after the pair were captured enjoying a PDA-filled date night on Tuesday, February 9. In a video obtained by E! News, they were seen sitting across from each other during the meal at Japanese restaurant named Matsuhisa in Los Angeles, and playing a cheeky game of thumb wars. They also left the restaurant together.

Offering details of Kourtney and Travis' date, an eyewitness told the outlet, "They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world." The onlooker continued, "They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another."

"It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another," the so-called eyewitness further explained. "It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness.

The alleged new couple sparked dating rumors in mid-January after the 45-year-old rocker was seen leaving comments on several of the Poosh founder's Instagram posts. They added fuel to the speculations a few days later when they posted pictures of poolside views that were believed to be taken at her mom Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to confirm publicly whether they are indeed an item. However, a source told PEOPLE, "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. He has liked her for a while." It was said that the twosome "have been dating for about a month or two."