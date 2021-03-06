 
 

Chrissy Teigen Warns Media of Causing Meghan Markle to Miscarry With Negative Headlines

WENN/Instar/John Rainford
Finding the tabloid scrutiny on the Duchess of Sussex 'hitting close to home,' the cookbook author pleads that people stop attacking the pregnant wife of Prince Harry.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has joined the list of celebrities who are rallying behind Meghan Markle amid the bullying allegations against her. Finding the media scrutiny on the pregnant duchess "hitting close to home," the model couldn't help sympathizing with the pregnant wife of Prince Harry.

Chrissy, like many other Meghan fans, apparently found the negative headlines about the Duchess of Sussex disturbing and worried that it may harm her unborn baby. Demanding an end to the attack on the former actress, the cookbook author tweeted on Friday, March 5, "this meghan markle s**t is hitting too close to home for me. these people won't stop until she miscarries. f**king stop it."

Chrissy Teigen's Tweet

Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle amid bullying allegations.

Meghan's former close friend Jessica Mulroney, meanwhile, took to Instagram to defend the Duchess despite their rumored fallout. "I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love," she wrote along with their throwback picture.

Prior to Chrissy and Jessica, Meghan's former "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams has also spoken up in defense of the expectant mom. "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," he wrote in a lengthy statement. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, co-operative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

The actor continued singing praise to his former on-screen wife, "She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her," he stated.

Echoing Chrissy's sentiment that the slander should stop, especially now that Meghan is pregnant with her second child, Patrick blasted the British royal family for allegedly orchestrating the attack. "It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's (sic) newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health...," he said.

The bullying allegations by former royal aides against Meghan came on the heels of her and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to air Sunday, March 7 on CBS.

