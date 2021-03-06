 
 

Alec Baldwin's Defamation Claims Against Man in Car Park Dispute Will Go to Trial

Alec Baldwin's Defamation Claims Against Man in Car Park Dispute Will Go to Trial
WENN
Celebrity

The former '30 Rock' actor has scored a small victory in a legal feud against a man, he clashed with in a 2018 parking spot dispute, as a judge refuses to throw out the star's defamation claims.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin has won his day in court with the man who claimed he was punched during a 2018 car park altercation with the actor.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen has denied Wojciech Cieszkowski's efforts to have a defamation claim tossed, and now the matter will go to trial.

Cieszkowski claimed Baldwin punched him in the face during a row over a parking spot.

The actor insisted his accuser lied.

The judge's ruling reads, "The plaintiff must meet a high bar of proof on his motion to dismiss and, since he fails to definitively prove the truthfulness of his interpretation of the incident, he does not meet his burden."

However, the judge found Wojciech couldn't be held liable for defamation for any statements he made to the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which ultimately prosecuted Alec over the incident, according to the New York Post.

  See also...

Lawyers for both men were pleased with the ruling on Thursday (04Mar21), with Alex's representative, Luke Nikas, telling the publication, "From the beginning, Alec has maintained that these charges were frivolous."

Wojciech's lawyer, Douglas Lieb, adds, "Since Mr. Baldwin seems determined to put his reputation at issue in this case, we look forward to exploring that reputation at trial."

Wojciech sued Alec for assault and slander after the parking space row in April, 2019. He also claimed the "30 Rock" star had lied when he told interviewers that he thought the man was going to run over his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

A judge dismissed the slander claim, ruling that Alec's statements in public were exaggerations and opinions, which do not rise to the level of defamation.

Alec then filed his counterclaims, alleging Wojciech had defamed him when speaking to police, medical staff at the hospital where he was treated, the media, and a court room, alleging he had been punched in the face.

Following the original dispute, Alec pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to anger management classes and ordered to pay a fine.

You can share this post!

Camila Cabello Took Healing Sessions Over Racist Past: 'Now I Know Better'

'Pose' Bidding Farewell With Upcoming Third Season
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Confirms They Welcomed Baby No. 6 via Surrogate

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Confirms They Welcomed Baby No. 6 via Surrogate

Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account After Taking A Swipe at Gillian Anderson's Accent Switch

Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account After Taking A Swipe at Gillian Anderson's Accent Switch

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby's Name as Husband Alec Snaps at Troll for Doubting Her Pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby's Name as Husband Alec Snaps at Troll for Doubting Her Pregnancy

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Most Read
Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine
Celebrity

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

Keyshia Cole's Sister Elite Noel Accuses Singer of Underpaying Her

Keyshia Cole's Sister Elite Noel Accuses Singer of Underpaying Her