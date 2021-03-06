 
 

'Pose' Bidding Farewell With Upcoming Third Season

Billy Porter and his co-stars won't be back for another season when the upcoming third installment of their hit television drama series comes to an end.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's hit TV drama "Pose" is to end after its upcoming third season.

The acclaimed show, starring Billy Porter, will return to the small screen in May for seven final episodes.

"We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honored and grateful," co-creator Murphy said in a statement Friday (05Mar21).

Co-creator Steven Canals adds, " 'Write the TV show you want to watch!' That's what I was told in 2014, while completing my MFA in screenwriting. At the time we weren't seeing very many black and Latinx characters - that happened to also be LGBTQ+ - populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the 'younger me' deserved."

"Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground N.Y. ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer and trans family, to myself. I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons."

"I'm filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy... for changing my life."

