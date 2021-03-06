Camila Cabello Took Healing Sessions Over Racist Past: 'Now I Know Better'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Havana' hitmaker vows to do better as she opens up about joining a racial equity group in an effort to educate herself on the history of racism after her controversial past resurfaced.

Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello took racial healing sessions after realising she had upset people with comments she had made in the past.

The singer offered a public apology last year (20) after posts featuring racially insensitive language she uploaded as a teenager were highlighted, and she has since joined the National Compadres Network racial equity group in an effort to learn more about racism and the damage it can do.

Speaking to People's Women Changing the World Issue, she said, "It created a space where I was held accountable. You get corrected, you have homework, and you learn. That's how you move forward. Now I know better so I can do better."

After joining the community, the "Havana" hitmaker wanted to use her knowledge to help others and created the Healing Justice Project in January (21).

"As I learned more about other people's experiences in the world, I was like, 'How do I help the people who are on the frontlines of dismantling systems that create oppression? And how do I bridge that with my own personal journey with mental health and healing?' " she explained.

The charity, which provides mental health programme grants to youth-led organisations, raised nearly $250,000 (£180,000) for organisations like Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Faith For Justice, Living United for Change and the Student Advocacy Centre of Michigan.

Camila, who has been open about her own struggles with anxiety, believes it is important to provide mental health services and tools for marginalised groups as they have been helpful for her.

"What all the organisations have in common is that they are helping their communities, especially marginalized groups in their communities," she added. "They all also expressed a need for these mental wellness resources. In conversations, we talked about tools that have helped me in my own life, like breath work and learning how to calm down your nervous system."