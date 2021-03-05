 
 

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Hilariously Dance to 'Toxic' to Celebrate His Birthday

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Hilariously Dance to 'Toxic' to Celebrate His Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari is unveiled as wanting to 'start a family' with the '...Baby One More Time' songstress since 'he's always dreamt of having children.'

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears and her boyfriend knew exactly how to have fun on his special day. When celebrating Sam Asghari's 27th birthday, the "...Baby One More Time" singer took to social media to share footage of them hilariously dancing to her hit song, "Toxic".

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, March 4, the 39-year-old pop star put out a clip of her wearing a bathrobe while dancing in the shower with the tune played in the background. She then rubbed her mouth on the glass door to the beat. She followed it up with another video showing her beau imitating what she did.

In the accompaniment of the post, the mother of two raved, "Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh !!!!! Who did it better ???? @samasghari." Meanwhile on her Instagram Story, she shared a snapshot of the personal trainer with a simple note that read, "Happy birthday baby."

Britney Spears' IG Story

Britney Spears wished Sam Asghari a happy birthday.

  See also...

Britney's boyfriend, in the meantime, took to his own Instagram page in commemoration of his latest milestone. Posting a picture of himself, he noted, "I never understood why people wanted to celebrate getting older but with age comes wisdom! I know a lot of you think I'm 42 years old but today I turned 27. #grateful #not42."

Britney and Sam met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video. They began dating later in the same year. "I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute,' " she confessed in a January 2017 radio interview. "So then I called him."

Having been together with the pop star for around four years, Sam was reported to have thoughts about having kids with her. "[He] would love to start a family with Britney," a source told Us Weekly. "He's always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He's a natural around little kids."

"Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney's future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family," the source went on. "He's very old-fashioned in that way."

You can share this post!

Bebe Rexha Pleads With Fans to Find Instagram Flasher Who 'Traumatized' Her During Livestream

Trick Daddy Hilariously Tries to Flirt With Apryl Jones
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Dad Jamie 'Unquestionably Loves Her' Despite Tension

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie 'Unquestionably Loves Her' Despite Tension

Britney Spears Beaming in Rare Picture With Teen Sons as Her 'Cool Edit' Gets the Boys' Approval

Britney Spears Beaming in Rare Picture With Teen Sons as Her 'Cool Edit' Gets the Boys' Approval

Britney Spears' Mom Denies Columbus Short's Claim of Calling Him the N-Word During Fling

Britney Spears' Mom Denies Columbus Short's Claim of Calling Him the N-Word During Fling

Britney Spears Reveals Her Diet and Weight Loss in New Video

Britney Spears Reveals Her Diet and Weight Loss in New Video

Most Read
'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Celebrity

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book