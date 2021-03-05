Trick Daddy Hilariously Tries to Flirt With Apryl Jones

Instagram Celebrity

'Love and Hip Hop' shares a clip of the TV stars reuniting for 'VH1 Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition', in which the two are talking about their differences and trying to overcome them.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones is no longer single, but that doesn't stop Trick Daddy from shooting his shot with the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star. The two reunited for "VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition", in which they talked about their differences and tried to overcome them.

Trick could be seen asking Apryl, who is currently dating Dr. Dre, about her type of men. "Apryl probably think that I'm ho-ish, but she's a very fine eye candy specimen of a woman," Trick said in confessional.

He also shared that he watched Apryl's workouts every morning before inviting her to his restaurant in Florida. He went on making funny remarks by pulling out all of his playa-playa lines. Despite his attempts, Apryl unfortunately didn't seem to be feeling the vibes.

"Trick still have that Pippin in his system. you have to love Trick Daddy for trying," one fan commented underneath an Instagram post by "Love & Hip Hop" account. "No tf he didnt dont he know she got a Beats Gawd!!!" one person added, referring to Apryl's boyfriend Dre.

Praising Trick, another fan wrote, "This man is funny as hell LOL..he is just ridiculous and country and don't stand a chance in hell."

Meanwhile, one person claimed that "this was awkward to watch." Echoing the sentiment, another user said, "She def looks very uncomfortable.... like ummmmmm let's change the subject please lol."

Apryl and Dre sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted on a dinner date in February. While they showed no PDA when leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, the hip-hop mogul and the VH1 personality were seen getting into the same car.

Following the dating rumors, Apryl did confirm that she's dating someone though she didn't name names. "I am dating. And…I'm not looking for anything," Apryl told Madame Noire. Claiming that she doesn't have a particular type when it comes to men, she went on to say, "I'm a say I'm not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I'm open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I'll know it when I feel it."

"But that's just where I'm at with it. I'm not looking for anything. I don't have a particular type," she added. "I'm just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that's it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin' [laughs]. That's where I'm at."