Janice Dickinson Says Hadid Sisters and Kylie Jenner 'Never on the Level' of Models From 70-90's

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Janice Dickinson has thrown some shade at Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner. In a new interview, the former "America's Next Top Model" judge declared that the supermodel sisters and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star are "never on the level" of models from the 70-90's era.

The 66-year-old former model made the strong statement when speaking on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast. "The models of the seventies and eighties do not compare to the models of today," she said. "The Instagram models get famous and get put into Vogue, the Kylie Jenner's and the Gigi Hadids and the Bella Hadid's."

"I mean, they are very pretty women, but they're not supermodels," she further emphasized. "You see them in advertising and Vogue uses them because they have millions and millions and millions of followers… Vogue has the subscription of what 800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got like twenty-five million people following her, something like that. Never on the level of the girls from the seventies and eighties and the nineties, we were fabulous."

Janice went on to elaborate why she thought today's models are inferior if compared to those who came from the previous generations. "They have one look, they don't really diversify their movements. They just stand there. And get paid millions of dollars. Oh they are not fierce walkers," she pointed out.

During the chat, Janice additionally shared her thoughts on her former "ANTM" co-star, Tyra Banks. "If you want to get in with Tyra, you compliment her 24/7," she spilled. "And you know, you just have to be able to put up with that type of woman who only likes gay men. She did not like me. She didn't like other women. She loved only like gay men."

"The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency" alum also looked back on the bad experience she had with actress Julie Andrews. "I once met Julie Andrews at UCLA and she was in this back room and I was politely waiting my turn in line to get a selfie and at least, you know, get an autograph," she first recalled.

"And she, she stopped in front of me and she says, I've had enough. Thank you. And I was like 'enough of what?' I, I stood in this line to get your autograph politely. She was like, 'well, I'm done. I'm tired.' I was like, 'f**k you, man. How Dare you. You can go Sound and music elsewhere,' " she raged. "She's a b***h. She hurt my feelings."

Another celebrity that Janice called out in the interview was Lisa Rinna. "She's said, she did one quote that I didn't didn't quite accept. She says, 'I was the first one with the lips.' Fat chance. I was the first one with the lips and mine are real. Mine are not like rubber and all kind of like carved out [and] reinserted with like, you know, a boob," she stressed.