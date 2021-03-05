Edie Falco to Portray Hillary Clinton on FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

WENN/00167372 TV

It is said that the deal for the Golden Globe-winning actress to play the former first lady in the upcoming new season of the FX series has been in talks for months and only recently got closed.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" has reportedly found its Hillary Clinton in Edie Falco. Multiple reports state that the Golden Globe-winning actress has been tapped to play the 67th United States secretary.

It is said that the deal for Falco to play the former first lady has been in talks for months and only recently got closed. Should the report be true, the multiple Emmy winner will star alongside Clive Owen who has been cast as Bill Clinton in the new installment of the anthology series.

Also starring on "Impeachment" are Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Betty Gilpin as right-wing pundit Ann Coulter and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge. The cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford who will portray Paula Jones on the limited series.

Based on former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President", the new season is set to tackle the affair between Lewinsky and former president Bill Clinton in the late '90s that captivated the nation. The scandal ultimately led to the president's impeachment. After being impeached for not telling the truth about his affair with Lewinsky in December 1998, Clinton was eventually acquitted by the senate in February 1999.

It is also set to explore "the overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency." Sarah Burgess writes the script with Ryan Murphy producing.

FX has yet to announce the premiere date for "Impeachment: American Crime Story".