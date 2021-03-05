 
 

Justin Bieber Robs a Bank for Love in 'Hold On' Music Video

Music

'The song is just a hopeful record of just holding on,' the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker explains the song, which will be included in his upcoming sixth album 'Justice'.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has finally released the music video for his latest single "Hold On". Unveiled on Thursday, March 4, the visuals sees the Canadian heartthrob being on the run after robbing a bank to save the love of his life.

The video, which is directed by Collin Tilley, opens with Justin trying to escape from police as he rides a motorbike. Later, the scene cuts to him suffering a gunshot wound.

In the flashback scene, it is revealed Justin's girlfriend is having a deadly disease. Struggling with the medical bills, Justin is forced to commit a crime by robbing a bank. However, his plan doesn't work out because authorities arrive before he can flee the scene.

"I need you to hold on/ Heaven is a place not too far away/ We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes/ (We all make mistakes)," Justin sings in the chorus. "Take my hand and hold on/ Tell me everything that you need to say/ Cause I know how it feels to be someone/ Feels to be someone who loses their way."

"The song is just a hopeful record of just holding on, because a lot of us want to give up at times," Justin explains the song, which will be included in his upcoming sixth album "Justice". "There's a lot to look forward to. There's a lot we can't control sometimes, but there's always hope."

Elaborating the new direction that his music will take with his next album, the husband of Hailey Baldwin shares, "In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

