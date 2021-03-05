DaniLeigh Almost Caught in Gunfire Outside Celeb Hot Spot Il Pastaio

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Breakfast Can Wait' singer reportedly had just parked in front of the restaurant in Beverly Hills when the shooting, which left a woman injured, went down.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh just couldn't have a peaceful day. In between the controversies surrounding her song "Yellow Bone" and her claims about her ethnicity, the singer was almost caught in a gunfire in Beverly Hills.

The "Breakfast Can Wait" songstress had just arrived in front of Il Pastaio on Thursday afternoon, March 4 when the shooting went down, according to TMZ. It wasn't clear if she was injured or not in the shooting and if she intended to visit the restaurant which was under attack.

A few hours before the incident, she posted videos on her Instagram Story, showing her all dolled up while sitting in the backseat of a car which was taking her somewhere. She has not addressed the incident either on her social media pages.

Police responded to the intersection of Canon Drive and Brighton Way around 2:10 P.M. after receiving a 911 call regarding a robbery with gunshots. The shooting that went down during an armed robbery at the celeb hot spot left one woman injured.

The woman was with two other people when three male suspects demanded property from another restaurant patron. They were reportedly after a $500,000 Richard Mille watch a man was wearing.

One of the suspects opened fire, striking the woman in the leg. The three suspects got away with the expensive wrist watch and they fled the location on foot, while diners scrambled for safety. The woman shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a second victim, the man whose watch was stolen, suffered a physical injury during the incident and was treated at the scene. Police are searching for the three suspects involved, who have only been described as young men.

Celebrity photographer Tyler Shields was also there during the shooting. He said in a video that he was waiting in line to have lunch at the restaurant when the gunfire erupted. He herded a large group of people into a nearby parking garage and was grateful that everyone around him was okay.

Henk Scholten and Ran Ma, who were also standing in line at the restaurant when the shooting occurred, told Variety, the restaurant was packed, with 10-20 other people waiting in line. "Everyone started running in every direction," Ran said. "I dropped behind a tree. I was in high heels. I'm not going to get very far in four-inch Louboutins." They said the restaurant invited people inside to take cover.

Before the shooting, Henk said he saw woman nearby who looked haggard and who appeared to have been acting as a scout for the robbers. They heard arguing before the shots broke out, and then the suspects fled past them heading northeast on Brighton Way.

Il Pastaio is a popular hangout for Hollywood's celebrities and is also frequented by other industry figures. It is owned by chef Giacomino Drago and has been in business for over 20 years.