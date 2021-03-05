Jameela Jamil Calls Out Royal Family for Launching Investigation Into Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

WENN/Instar/Guillermo Proano Celebrity

Coming to the Duchess of Sussex's defense, 'The Good Place' actress takes issues with how the Palace handled Prince Andrew's alleged friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jameela Jamil made sure Meghan Markle had her full support amid bullying claims against her. After Buckingham Palace launched a formal investigation into allegations suggesting the Duchess of Sussex bullied her then-staff members at Kensington Palace, "The Good Place" actress called out the royal family.

On Thursday, March 4, the 35-year-old British native shared a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram that read, "So lemme just get this straight. The palace were fine with all of Meghan's 'bullying' for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly." In the tweet, she added, "Seems like a legit claim. Maybe Andrew didn't go to Pedo island with Epstein, maybe it was MEGHAN DRESSED AS HIM!"

In the accompanying message of the screenshot, Jameela further fumed over the issue. "Get the f**k out of here with the aggressive Black woman trope to divert from your bad behavior. Any big royal investigations into Randy Andy? Doing this s**t to a pregnant woman, again... is beyond ick," she raged.

Jameela followed the footsteps of Gabrielle Union in defending Meghan. The latter has earlier reposted an article from The Times on Twitter that contained news about the investigation on the "Suits" alum, and put out a GIF of Christine Taylor's dramatic eye roll from "The Brady Bunch Movie" with a "Sure, Jan" note.

Others celebrities weighing in on the matter included Chance the Rapper and Chrishell Stause. The "No Problem" MC asked on Twitter, "Do y'all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?", while the "Selling Sunset" star tweeted, "My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love."

"But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site's post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much," the 39-year-old TV personality continued sharing her thought. "I worry about people's sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they don't know."

Meghan's former "Suits" producer, Jon Cowan, additionally tweeted on Wednesday, "It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world." He went on, "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

The bullying accusation against Meghan was brought up by Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary for her and her husband Prince Harry. Jason alleged that two members of staff out of the household because of her rude behaviour. In the meantime, a third staff member was said to have his/her confidence undermined.