 
 

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II Think Meghan and Harry's Interview Is 'Unfair'

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II Think Meghan and Harry's Interview Is 'Unfair'
WENN/Danny Martindale
TV

A source also shares that the British royals are 'furious' about what might be revealed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - It is just days before "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs on March 7. According to a new report, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II are not entirely happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview as they're worried that it will badly affect their image.

"They feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan's] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way," an insider claims to Us Weekly. The source also adds that the royals are "furious" about what might be revealed in the interview.

Meghan and Harry indeed seemingly will drop some bombshell revelation in the sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for the CBS special. A new trailer saw the Duchess of Sussex accusing the Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

  See also...

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," the former "Suits" star said. "And if that comes with risk of losing things - I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."

Harry also got candid in a previous promo as Oprah teased about "some pretty shocking things." The British prince later talked about his concern when it came to his wife's safety. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself. I'm really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago," he told the host.

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry" is set to feature Oprah speaking with "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure." Prince Harry will join them later as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

You can share this post!

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Confirms They Welcomed Baby No. 6 via Surrogate

DaniLeigh Almost Caught in Gunfire Outside Celeb Hot Spot Il Pastaio
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Defended by 'Suits' Producer Amid Bullying Allegations

Meghan Markle Defended by 'Suits' Producer Amid Bullying Allegations

Meghan Markle Accuses Palace of 'Perpetuating Falsehoods' in New Oprah Trailer

Meghan Markle Accuses Palace of 'Perpetuating Falsehoods' in New Oprah Trailer

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Buckingham Palace Launches Investigation After Meghan Markle Is Accused of Bullying Staff Members

Buckingham Palace Launches Investigation After Meghan Markle Is Accused of Bullying Staff Members

Most Read
'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors
TV

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors

'The Voice' Recap: Singer Earns Four-Chair Turn With Emotional Performance

'The Voice' Recap: Singer Earns Four-Chair Turn With Emotional Performance

'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Recap: Singers Perform for Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Recap: Singers Perform for Blind Auditions

Emmanuel Acho to Take Over Chris Harrison's Hosting Duty in 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose'

Emmanuel Acho to Take Over Chris Harrison's Hosting Duty in 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose'

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor Grateful Prince Harry Is Comfortable Watching 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor Grateful Prince Harry Is Comfortable Watching 'The Crown'

Spike Lee Develops Docuseries About New York's Loss and Survival Between 9/11 and COVID-19

Spike Lee Develops Docuseries About New York's Loss and Survival Between 9/11 and COVID-19

Michaela Coel and Daisy Edgar-Jones Among Nominees at 2021 Royal TV Society Awards

Michaela Coel and Daisy Edgar-Jones Among Nominees at 2021 Royal TV Society Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Genuinely Surprised' by Season 2 Demand for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Genuinely Surprised' by Season 2 Demand for 'The Queen's Gambit'

HFPA Acknowledge Black Representation Is Vital at 2021 Golden Globes

HFPA Acknowledge Black Representation Is Vital at 2021 Golden Globes

Rachel Lindsay Criticizes Franchise for Moving Forward With 'Bachelorette' Production Amid Scandal

Rachel Lindsay Criticizes Franchise for Moving Forward With 'Bachelorette' Production Amid Scandal

Simon Cowell Back as Judge for 'America's Got Talent' Season 16

Simon Cowell Back as Judge for 'America's Got Talent' Season 16

ITV Wins U.K. Bidding War on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey

ITV Wins U.K. Bidding War on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Titus Welliver Promises 'The Ride Will Only Get Better' With 'Bosch' Spin-Off

Titus Welliver Promises 'The Ride Will Only Get Better' With 'Bosch' Spin-Off