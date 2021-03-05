Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II Think Meghan and Harry's Interview Is 'Unfair'

WENN/Danny Martindale TV

A source also shares that the British royals are 'furious' about what might be revealed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

AceShowbiz - It is just days before "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs on March 7. According to a new report, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II are not entirely happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview as they're worried that it will badly affect their image.

"They feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan's] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way," an insider claims to Us Weekly. The source also adds that the royals are "furious" about what might be revealed in the interview.

Meghan and Harry indeed seemingly will drop some bombshell revelation in the sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for the CBS special. A new trailer saw the Duchess of Sussex accusing the Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," the former "Suits" star said. "And if that comes with risk of losing things - I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."

Harry also got candid in a previous promo as Oprah teased about "some pretty shocking things." The British prince later talked about his concern when it came to his wife's safety. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself. I'm really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago," he told the host.

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry" is set to feature Oprah speaking with "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure." Prince Harry will join them later as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.