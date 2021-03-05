Katie Price Finalizes Divorce Three Years After Split From Husband

Instagram Celebrity

The British glamour model has become single again in the eyes of law after she finalized her divorce from Kieran Hayler, three years after their separation in 2018.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - British glamour model-turned-TV personality Katie Price is officially single again after finalising her divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler.

Price and Hayler split in 2018 after five years of marriage and, on Thursday (04Mar21), she revealed the union has legally come to an end.

She told The Sun, "Finally, we've signed the divorce papers. I'm so happy that I'm free from that marriage. The only good thing that came out of it was my children."

"I can now continue my life with all the badness behind me. All I can do is wish him luck. I can't wait to continue my life with Carl," she added of her new boyfriend Carl Woods.

Price shares son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six, with Hayler, while she also has 13-year-old Princess and 15-year-old Junior from her first marriage to pop star Peter Andre.

Price, who was additionally married to Alex Reid for two years until 2012, is also mum to 18-year-old son Harvey, who suffers from a series of disabilities, from a fling with former soccer ace Dwight Yorke.

Early this year, Katie Price revealed she made the "heartbreaking" decision to put her 18-year-old son Harvey into full-time care.

"It breaks my heart. I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him," she explained. "This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me. I'm trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he'll call on his iPad and say: 'Mum, I need you', and I run to him."