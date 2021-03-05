 
 

Katie Price Finalizes Divorce Three Years After Split From Husband

Katie Price Finalizes Divorce Three Years After Split From Husband
Instagram
Celebrity

The British glamour model has become single again in the eyes of law after she finalized her divorce from Kieran Hayler, three years after their separation in 2018.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - British glamour model-turned-TV personality Katie Price is officially single again after finalising her divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler.

Price and Hayler split in 2018 after five years of marriage and, on Thursday (04Mar21), she revealed the union has legally come to an end.

She told The Sun, "Finally, we've signed the divorce papers. I'm so happy that I'm free from that marriage. The only good thing that came out of it was my children."

"I can now continue my life with all the badness behind me. All I can do is wish him luck. I can't wait to continue my life with Carl," she added of her new boyfriend Carl Woods.

  See also...

Price shares son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six, with Hayler, while she also has 13-year-old Princess and 15-year-old Junior from her first marriage to pop star Peter Andre.

Price, who was additionally married to Alex Reid for two years until 2012, is also mum to 18-year-old son Harvey, who suffers from a series of disabilities, from a fling with former soccer ace Dwight Yorke.

Early this year, Katie Price revealed she made the "heartbreaking" decision to put her 18-year-old son Harvey into full-time care.

"It breaks my heart. I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him," she explained. "This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me. I'm trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he'll call on his iPad and say: 'Mum, I need you', and I run to him."

You can share this post!

Jay-Z Offloading Majority Stake in Tidal to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Halle Berry Enjoys Social Media as It Allows Her to Show Her Real Self
Related Posts
Katie Price Hopes Autistic Son Doesn't Outlive Her

Katie Price Hopes Autistic Son Doesn't Outlive Her

Katie Price Decides to Put Autistic Son Into Full-Time Care

Katie Price Decides to Put Autistic Son Into Full-Time Care

Katie Price Hospitalized With Broken Feet Following Freak Accident

Katie Price Hospitalized With Broken Feet Following Freak Accident

Katie Price Declared Bankrupt Amid Spiralling Debts

Katie Price Declared Bankrupt Amid Spiralling Debts

Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Azealia Banks Calls Out Public for Not Checking T.I. Despite His Alleged Violent Threats to Her

Azealia Banks Calls Out Public for Not Checking T.I. Despite His Alleged Violent Threats to Her

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment