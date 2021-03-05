Halle Berry Enjoys Social Media as It Allows Her to Show Her Real Self

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Monster's Ball' actress finds social media 'liberating' as it helps her connect with her fans and friends as well as control what people know about her.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Halle Berry has been enjoying connecting directly with her fans on Instagram, labelling the experience "liberating."

The Oscar winner admits she finds the social media engagement fun because she can show her real self online, whether it's sharing her favourite reads, being silly with her friends, or spending time with her man, singer Van Hunt.

She told Bazaar.com, "(Being on Instagram) has been really liberating... With social media, I can control what people know about me and how I present it."

"I'm just going to be me, and there's power in that. You realise that when you do that, people kind of just love you more for it. They want to see that you're as real as they are. They want to see that you love a good cocktail and that you love a good laugh, and you can put on a sexy dress and feel yourself, and you can take part in silly Internet challenges, and you can read cool books."

"You're trying to help yourself and grow. I think it just connects me more to everybody, and that's been beautiful."

Halle has also used the platform to embrace every aspect of ageing, and one of her biggest lessons to date has been learning not to care what others think of her.

The "Monster's Ball" star, 54, said, "One of the benefits of ageing - there are many - but one of them is you just start to not give a f**k anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f**k!"