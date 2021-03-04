 
 

Tim Allen Shades Donald Trump Critics as 'the Lynching Crowd'

When defending his silence on the former President of the United States, the 'Last Man Standing' actor admits 'it was fun to just not say anything' while Trump 'pissed people off.'

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tim Allen has thrown some shade at those criticizing Donald Trump. When defending his silence on the former President of the United States, the Mike Baxter depicter on "Last Man Standing" described the trolls as "the lynching crowd."

The 67-year-old offered his opinion on the issue during an appearance on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "I literally don't preach anything... I'm not telling anybody else how to live," he stated. "Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything, [I] didn't join into the lynching crowd."

During the chat, Tim additionally divulged that he is friends with Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton. "Bill Clinton has been a very genuinely nice guy to me. When he was president, I sent them Christmas stuff from Disney. I sent all the movies we did," he recalled. "I sent it to Bush too and I sent it to the Obamas."

Despite being friends with the Clintons, the "Home Improvement" star admitted that he did not support Hillary when she ran for president. "I just didn't think Hillary should have been president," he candidly pointed out. "In the end you go the other direction. I said, 'It's nothing personal about it. If you don't like it then wait til the next election.' "

Elsewhere in the interview, Tim opened up about the reason why he was against American tax system. "Once I started making money I had this silent partner that just took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it and that was the taxes," he stated.

"I've never liked taxes...That's it, I don't like it," the comedian stressed. "I work pretty hard for this stuff and I accomplished a lot and I was handicapped by my own errors. It's all my fault, I get that. But I had this silent partner. I never liked taxes."

