Big Sean Gets Candid About Contemplating Suicide 'a Lot of Times'

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Big Sean has offered more details of his battle with depression. When making a virtual appearance on "One Question One Mike", the "I Don't F**k With You" rapper confessed that he had contemplated suicide "a lot of times."

The 32-year-old MC made the revelation when speaking to Michael Eric Dyson in the latter's new Facebook Watch series. "I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hand, feeling it for real... planning it out to the point where I said, 'Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money. I did this already,' " he spilled.

"Because I was just stressed out and not happy. I realized that OK, I need to stop everything I'm doing and figure this out or I'm going to self-destruct," the ex-boyfriend of Ariana Grande further disclosed. "I took the time off, canceled everything I was doing, sought therapy, connected with God more, spiritually grounded myself, and put myself first as a priority for the first time ever."

During the chat, Sean divulged why he kept pushing himself despite feeling burned out. "Those are the stigmas that have been placed on us growing up... 'If you a man and you not working hard, it's like, 'Ah you getting soft.' So that was always in the back of my head, so I'm working exhausting myself for years and years and years. I couldn't get through the day without feeling terrible," he pointed out.

This was not the first time Sean, who came from Detroit, got candid about his struggles with his mental health. Back in December 2020, he told PEOPLE, "You just have to pace yourself and take a break before you need a break. It gets very real. Especially with a person like me. I live inside my head so much."

"I go over scenarios and I go over two or three things at the same time, and that creates an overwhelming feeling and a lot of anxiety, which leads to depression, which leads to all these things," he went on. "I had to learn how to pace myself. Not to say I still don't go through those things, I definitely do. It's just, now I know how to deal with them."