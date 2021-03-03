 
 

Halsey Called a 'Pedophile' After Video Surfaces of Her Kissing Underage Fans in the Mouth

Social media users are grossed out to see compilation footage of the 'Bad at Love' songstress smooching her fans, who are said to be as young as 10 years old.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey may have been a little too intimate with her fans that it's got others uncomfortable. The singer has been labeled a "pedophile" after a video surfaced of her kissing her underage fans in the mouth.

A Twitter user, who posted compilation footage of Halsey's friendly interactions with her young fans, wrote along with it, "Since the tl is cancelling white women now is the perfect time to bring up Halsey kissing little girls?" The person claimed, "Like as a fully grown woman she was going around kissing random underage fans allegedly as young as 10 years old."

Reposting it on a forum, one person commented, "This is honestly so disturbing and disgusting." Another echoed the sentiment as writing, "Weird. Why is she kissing strangers on the mouth anyway? Even weirder. Let alone the fact the strangers are children. Yuck." Another similarly said, "this is f**kinf (sic) weird and creepy."

"Can adults please leave children alone?!" another demanded. A fifth commenter added, "I would've smacked the s**t outta her if that was child!" Someone else weighed in, "But Halsey probably went about thinking this is cute when it's not. These kids want a damn pic, not too be kissed."

Hoping that Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, would he held accountable for her alleged disturbing behavior on kids, one person wrote, "I hope y'all actually follow through on holding her accountable this time cause y'all like to let white women slide." Another, however, was skeptical that such thing would happen as noting, "good luck bro. women getting cancelled on pedophilia seems so out of reach and it's sad."

Halsey has not responded to the social media outcry over the "disturbing" video. She is currently preparing to become a mom as she announced in January that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

