Tamar Braxton's Ex's Restraining Order Dismissed as She Defends Him Over Abusive Claims

Instagram Celebrity

In related news, the former 'The Real' co-host sets the record straight about abusive claims regarding David Adefeso during an interview with Jason Lee on Fox Soul.

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton is no longer prohibited to be around her ex David Adefeso as his restraining order against the star has been dismissed. According to TMZ, the restraining order was dissolved after none of them appeared in the court on Tuesday, March 2.

David was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Tamar after he filed for it back in September 2020. At the time, he claimed that the singer attacked him while he was driving his car during an altercation in addition to threatening to kill him.

In related news, Tamar set the record straight about her ex during an interview with Jason Lee on Fox Soul. Alluding that David wasn't abusive, Tamar said, "I'm a real honest person. And I would be less than a real honest woman to sit here and say all those things about him are true. It's not true and it's not fair. And I've said that. That's what I mean about the depiction of reality television and black people."

Further criticizing WETV's "Braxton Family Values", Tamar questioned, "Why is it when a man cares about his woman, is concerned about his woman, asks about people that are in her life, protects his woman-why is he called controlling?"

"I didn't have a bed time. He wasn't mean or nasty or rude to me. He was amazing to my child. We had a pretty decent relationship and the minute it came on TV is when things started going downhill," she continued raving about David.



When asked about the bruises on her arm after she drove with David, Tamar responded, "That day in the car was a horrible day and it was a lot of emotions. It was a lot happening.It was probably the worst argument I've ever been in my life. But I'm going to tell you that David and I were not in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship. But that was the worst argument we've ever had in our lives."

"The biggest bruise I got from that car ride, I still have. And I still have it because it wasn't exterior...," she concluded.