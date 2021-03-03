 
 

Tamar Braxton's Ex's Restraining Order Dismissed as She Defends Him Over Abusive Claims

Tamar Braxton's Ex's Restraining Order Dismissed as She Defends Him Over Abusive Claims
Instagram
Celebrity

In related news, the former 'The Real' co-host sets the record straight about abusive claims regarding David Adefeso during an interview with Jason Lee on Fox Soul.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton is no longer prohibited to be around her ex David Adefeso as his restraining order against the star has been dismissed. According to TMZ, the restraining order was dissolved after none of them appeared in the court on Tuesday, March 2.

David was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Tamar after he filed for it back in September 2020. At the time, he claimed that the singer attacked him while he was driving his car during an altercation in addition to threatening to kill him.

In related news, Tamar set the record straight about her ex during an interview with Jason Lee on Fox Soul. Alluding that David wasn't abusive, Tamar said, "I'm a real honest person. And I would be less than a real honest woman to sit here and say all those things about him are true. It's not true and it's not fair. And I've said that. That's what I mean about the depiction of reality television and black people."

  See also...

Further criticizing WETV's "Braxton Family Values", Tamar questioned, "Why is it when a man cares about his woman, is concerned about his woman, asks about people that are in her life, protects his woman-why is he called controlling?"

"I didn't have a bed time. He wasn't mean or nasty or rude to me. He was amazing to my child. We had a pretty decent relationship and the minute it came on TV is when things started going downhill," she continued raving about David.

When asked about the bruises on her arm after she drove with David, Tamar responded, "That day in the car was a horrible day and it was a lot of emotions. It was a lot happening.It was probably the worst argument I've ever been in my life. But I'm going to tell you that David and I were not in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship. But that was the worst argument we've ever had in our lives."

"The biggest bruise I got from that car ride, I still have. And I still have it because it wasn't exterior...," she concluded.

You can share this post!

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Jimmy Fallon and John Legend Parody a Year in Quarantine With Hilarious Song 'March Again'
Related Posts
Tamar Braxton Reacts to Fan Asking Her to Reconcile With Vincent Herbert: He's 'My Cousin'

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Fan Asking Her to Reconcile With Vincent Herbert: He's 'My Cousin'

Tamar Braxton Clarifies Claims About Her Son Being the Reason of Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton Clarifies Claims About Her Son Being the Reason of Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton Felt Like an Embarrassment to Her Son Before She Attempted Suicide

Tamar Braxton Felt Like an Embarrassment to Her Son Before She Attempted Suicide

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Most Read
Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood Over 'Vile' Tweet About Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood Over 'Vile' Tweet About Kobe Bryant

Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Hanging Out With Brightwire CEO Following Olivier Sarkozy Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Hanging Out With Brightwire CEO Following Olivier Sarkozy Divorce