Jimmy Fallon and John Legend Parody a Year in Quarantine With Hilarious Song 'March Again'
The TV host and the EGOT-winning singer lament about how it's already a full year since the COVID-19 pandemic started while singing to the tune of 'Beauty and the Beast' opening song 'Belle'.

  Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon and John Legend know how to bring the fun when looking back at their life during the coronavirus pandemic. Lamenting about how it is already a full year since they began living in self-quarantine, the late-night talk show host and the "All of Me" hitmaker joined forces to make a parody song titled "March Again".

The duo delivered the song, which is set to the tune of "Beauty and the Beast" opening song "Belle", in the Monday, March 1 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". The show host began by rhyming, "March again, it's another morning/ Every day, like the one before/ March again, and it's been a full year, of waking up to say -- I'm bored. Indoors. I'm bored. I'm bored, indoors."

Jimmy went on to highlight the endless Zoom meetings, Netflix, TikTok and other things that have become common during the pandemic. John then joined him in singing, "Oh, isn't this amazing?/ Wasn't it just March 2020? I've forgotten what time means/ And I haven't waxed my chest since quarantine week three."

"52 weeks and 53 Zoom weddings/ 600 laps around my den/ Plus a million shanty songs/ And a Quibi come and gone/ No I can't believe it's been a year," the pair sang in unison. "It really has been quite a year/ I can't believe it's really March again!"

"March Again" was not the first song Jimmy created that referred to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March 2020, the 46-year-old funnyman dropped a song titled "Wash Your Hands" in which he encouraged his two daughters, Winnie and Frances, to practice health and hygiene as prevention against the virus.

The following month saw the "Saturday Night Live" veteran releasing a track called "Starting to Crack". He later performed "Don't Touch Grandma" with Adam Sandler to urge viewers to keep following social distancing guidelines. In July, he sang another quarantine song "It's Starting To Look A Bit Like Normal", which was set to the tune of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas".

