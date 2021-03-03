 
 

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse
The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star claims in a new interview that the 'Crank That' rapper 'absolutely knew' she was pregnant when he kicked her in the stomach.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy's former girlfriend Nia Riley has accused the rapper of physical abuse during their relationship. In an upcoming interview with blogger Tasha K, the daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer Teddy Riley recalled an incident during which the "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" hitmaker allegedly kicked her in the stomach when she was pregnant.

"We had an incident when I was pregnant. I feel like we always did," Riley said in a preview of the interview. The 31-year-old reality TV star claimed her then-boyfriend "absolutely knew I was pregnant." She noted, "I was, like, fifteen weeks."

Nia suggested that the incident led to her miscarriage as she lost her baby later in the same night. "I don't think I had even told anybody else that I was pregnant. 'Cuz truthfully, in my mind, I didn't know what to do or what I wanted to do," she confessed.

Nia's miscarriage was previously addressed in season 1 of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood", but this is the first time she suggests that Soulja caused her miscarriage. On the show, Nia suffered miscarriage while he was away on tour, so it's unclear if she was talking about the same incident which was shown on the VH1 reality series.

The show also chronicled Nia's struggles with Soulja's infidelity and commitment issues. In season 2, the Chicago-born artist had a fling with her former best friend Nas, igniting several violent brawls between the two girls. They broke up in season 3, with Soulja being fired from the show after threatening to kill her on social media.

In a previous interview, Nia said the public was making light of Soulja's violent treatment to her after it was captured in an episode of "LHH: Hollywood". The episode saw them arguing while Soulja appeared to grab, pull and lunge after Riley.

Speaking of the said moment on the show, she told TMZ's Van Lathan on "Red Pill Podcast" in 2019, "I'm not about to go on the internet and post pictured of black eyes or anything like that. I don't really have to go that far to prove it." When asked, "It's been that bad?" she responded, "Maybe."

