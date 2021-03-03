 
 

Robin Thicke Turns Bank Robbery Experience Into Song for Lil Wayne's Grammy-Winning Album

WENN/Instagram/Judy Eddy
Music

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker claims that the armed hold-up incident, which took place when he was 18, did not leave him traumatized.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robin Thicke wrote a song about a teenage bank robbery experience that made it onto a Grammy-winning album for Lil Wayne.

The "Blurred Lines" hitmaker once found himself in the middle of an armed hold-up, while grabbing some cash in a bank, and it inspired him to write a song about the drama years later.

"When I was around 18 years old, I was in the bank getting some cash for a weekend vacation and the bank just got robbed," he remembered during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". "These two guys came in with masks [and] automatic weapons, and told everyone to get down on the ground."

"So I ended up writing this whole song about my experience going through a live bank robbery and years later, Lil Wayne ended up doing a verse on it and put it on his album, and won a Grammy on that album actually."

And Thicke admits the event itself wasn't too scary, because it was just "like a movie."

"It was a little traumatising," he admits, "but once it was over, I was OK with it. It reminded me of the movies. It seemed kind of surreal at the time, but I didn't really feel threatened as much as I thought [I would]."

"[I thought], 'Wow this does look like a movie.' It was probably because they [bankrobbers] were very young. They seemed like they were like, 19, 18 years old... They looked just like my friends, dressed up in masks."

"I didn't see these big muscular adult men, I saw these two slim teenage men come in - and they looked my buddies."

