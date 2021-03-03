 
 

Azealia Banks Hints at Ryder Ripps Reconciliation, Declares Love for Vladimir Putin

Azealia Banks Hints at Ryder Ripps Reconciliation, Declares Love for Vladimir Putin
Instagram/Twitter/WENN/IPA
Celebrity

Just hours after announcing that she dumped her fiance, she takes to Instagram to show that she follows his advice to practice 'not being such a hater' by making a 'love list.'

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks has shared a confusing update on her love life. Just hours after revealing the end of her relationship with her fiance Ryder Ripps, the raptress seemingly has had a change of heart as she has hinted at their reconciliation.

While not directly addressing the status of her relationship with Ryder, the "Black Madonna" spitter took to Instagram to show that she's following his advice to practice "not being such a hater" by making a "love list." She told her followers in the caption, "@ryder_ripps says I need to practice not being such a hater so I made a list of people I love."

Along with it, Azealia posted a photo of the list she made, which unsurprisingly includes Ryder's name, though he's not on the top of the list. The 29-year-old gave Lil' Kim, whom she used to be feuding with, a special place on the list, drawing a heart around her former nemesis' name, apparently to stress that there's no bad blood between then anymore.

Azealia, however, stunned some people as she named Vladimir Putin as one of the persons she loves. The Russian president isn't the only controversial figure mentioned on the list, as it also includes former U.S. president Donald Trump, Candace Owens and Ariel Pink.

  See also...

Other names on the list include Dave Chapelle, Styles P, Juelz Santana, Macy Gray, Lenny Kravitz, DMX, Cher, Britney Spears, Brian McKnight, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Jill Scott, Shanice, Boy George and the late Whitney Houston. She also showed some love for North West, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, while omitting the 7-year-old's famous parents.

Prior to this, Azealia announced through her Instagram Story that she called it quits with Ryder after only one week of engagement. "Lol, I just dumped @ryder_ripps," she wrote on Monday, March 1, explaining, "He's too insecure for the wildly creative she-wolf in me."

The 29-year-old star, however, said she's keeping the menorah engagement ring which Ryder used to proposed to her. "I'm keeping the menorah ring tho," she added. She insisted in a separate post, "The heirloom is mine. The Hewcy diva Lives on."

It's unclear if Azealia was just trolling when she announced her split from Ryder or the pair indeed had broken up but they reconciled soon after.

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle's Lawyers Allege the Palace Is Behind 'False' Bullying Accusations Against Her

Rachel Lindsay Criticizes Franchise for Moving Forward With 'Bachelorette' Production Amid Scandal
Related Posts
Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Calls Out Public for Not Checking T.I. Despite His Alleged Violent Threats to Her

Azealia Banks Calls Out Public for Not Checking T.I. Despite His Alleged Violent Threats to Her

Newly-Engaged Azealia Banks Hits Back at Those Criticizing Her Statement About Being Jewish

Newly-Engaged Azealia Banks Hits Back at Those Criticizing Her Statement About Being Jewish

Azealia Banks Claims She's a Victim of Racism and Misogyny

Azealia Banks Claims She's a Victim of Racism and Misogyny

Most Read
Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Lawyer Seeks Criminal Investigation of T.I. and Tiny Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood Over 'Vile' Tweet About Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood Over 'Vile' Tweet About Kobe Bryant

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Hanging Out With Brightwire CEO Following Olivier Sarkozy Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Hanging Out With Brightwire CEO Following Olivier Sarkozy Divorce