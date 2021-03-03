Azealia Banks Hints at Ryder Ripps Reconciliation, Declares Love for Vladimir Putin

Instagram/Twitter/WENN/IPA Celebrity

Just hours after announcing that she dumped her fiance, she takes to Instagram to show that she follows his advice to practice 'not being such a hater' by making a 'love list.'

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks has shared a confusing update on her love life. Just hours after revealing the end of her relationship with her fiance Ryder Ripps, the raptress seemingly has had a change of heart as she has hinted at their reconciliation.

While not directly addressing the status of her relationship with Ryder, the "Black Madonna" spitter took to Instagram to show that she's following his advice to practice "not being such a hater" by making a "love list." She told her followers in the caption, "@ryder_ripps says I need to practice not being such a hater so I made a list of people I love."

Along with it, Azealia posted a photo of the list she made, which unsurprisingly includes Ryder's name, though he's not on the top of the list. The 29-year-old gave Lil' Kim, whom she used to be feuding with, a special place on the list, drawing a heart around her former nemesis' name, apparently to stress that there's no bad blood between then anymore.

Azealia, however, stunned some people as she named Vladimir Putin as one of the persons she loves. The Russian president isn't the only controversial figure mentioned on the list, as it also includes former U.S. president Donald Trump, Candace Owens and Ariel Pink.

Other names on the list include Dave Chapelle, Styles P, Juelz Santana, Macy Gray, Lenny Kravitz, DMX, Cher, Britney Spears, Brian McKnight, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Jill Scott, Shanice, Boy George and the late Whitney Houston. She also showed some love for North West, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, while omitting the 7-year-old's famous parents.

Prior to this, Azealia announced through her Instagram Story that she called it quits with Ryder after only one week of engagement. "Lol, I just dumped @ryder_ripps," she wrote on Monday, March 1, explaining, "He's too insecure for the wildly creative she-wolf in me."

The 29-year-old star, however, said she's keeping the menorah engagement ring which Ryder used to proposed to her. "I'm keeping the menorah ring tho," she added. She insisted in a separate post, "The heirloom is mine. The Hewcy diva Lives on."

It's unclear if Azealia was just trolling when she announced her split from Ryder or the pair indeed had broken up but they reconciled soon after.