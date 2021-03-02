 
 

Lamar OdomLamar Odom Calls Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr 'Deceitful'

Lamar OdomLamar Odom Calls Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr 'Deceitful'
Instagram
Celebrity

Prior to this, the former basketball player made headlines after he alluded that the life coach hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom isn't done slamming ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr. During his appearance on "The Real", the former athlete made some damning claims about the life coach including calling her "very deceitful."

"You know, I really used to like take her word for everything," he told the co-hosts in the Monday, March 1 episode of the talk show. "She was like really lying to me, the whole time. But I guess she got what she wanted, that was the 'blue check,' so I guess I was good for something."

He went on saying, "But I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know. That's a greaseball move. Something that I can't respect, from her and that manager dude."

  See also...

Prior to this, Lamar made headlines after he alluded that Sabrina hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson. "I'm gonna be honest with you Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye," he told Wendy Williams in a February episode of her talk show. "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other."

Lamar's ex-wife is none other than Khloe so Wendy tried to guess, "Tristan?" When Lamar made a vague facial expression, which didn't deny nor confirm Wendy's guess, Wendy exclaimed, "Damn!"

While it was shocking, a report claimed that Khloe was aware of it. The hookup was not recent either, as it took place nearly 10 years ago when he was 20 years old and was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sabrina, meanwhile, appeared to respond to the claim in a cryptic message in an Instagram Story post. She shared a quote that read, "y'all do too much explaining. let whoever thing whatever and keep it moving." Over it, she simply wrote, "Respectfully."

You can share this post!

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Crying Over Sister Kim's Insult
Related Posts
Lamar Odom Appears to Allude That Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr Slept With Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom Appears to Allude That Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr Slept With Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom Says He Wants to Redo the Year He Cheated on Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Says He Wants to Redo the Year He Cheated on Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

Lamar Odom Addresses 'Bitter' Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr, Says She Needs Help

Lamar Odom's Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr Reveals She Was Arrested for Past Domestic Violence

Lamar Odom's Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr Reveals She Was Arrested for Past Domestic Violence

Most Read
Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney
Celebrity

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Victoria Monet Welcomes Baby Girl, Boyfriend Thanks Her for 'Best Early Birthday Gift'

Victoria Monet Welcomes Baby Girl, Boyfriend Thanks Her for 'Best Early Birthday Gift'

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Tiger Woods Admits to Having 'Tough Time' in First Tweet Since Bad Car Crash

Abigail Breslin's Father Dies After Being Hospitalized With Covid-19 for Over Two Weeks

Abigail Breslin's Father Dies After Being Hospitalized With Covid-19 for Over Two Weeks