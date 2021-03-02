Lamar OdomLamar Odom Calls Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr 'Deceitful'

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, the former basketball player made headlines after he alluded that the life coach hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom isn't done slamming ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr. During his appearance on "The Real", the former athlete made some damning claims about the life coach including calling her "very deceitful."

"You know, I really used to like take her word for everything," he told the co-hosts in the Monday, March 1 episode of the talk show. "She was like really lying to me, the whole time. But I guess she got what she wanted, that was the 'blue check,' so I guess I was good for something."

He went on saying, "But I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know. That's a greaseball move. Something that I can't respect, from her and that manager dude."

Prior to this, Lamar made headlines after he alluded that Sabrina hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson. "I'm gonna be honest with you Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye," he told Wendy Williams in a February episode of her talk show. "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other."

Lamar's ex-wife is none other than Khloe so Wendy tried to guess, "Tristan?" When Lamar made a vague facial expression, which didn't deny nor confirm Wendy's guess, Wendy exclaimed, "Damn!"

While it was shocking, a report claimed that Khloe was aware of it. The hookup was not recent either, as it took place nearly 10 years ago when he was 20 years old and was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sabrina, meanwhile, appeared to respond to the claim in a cryptic message in an Instagram Story post. She shared a quote that read, "y'all do too much explaining. let whoever thing whatever and keep it moving." Over it, she simply wrote, "Respectfully."