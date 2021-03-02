Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray has hit back at her father Benzino after the latter called her out for blasting him on her new song "No More Parties". Going on Instagram Live on Monday, March 1, she hit back to her rapper father.

"This mf has the nerve," she said during the live session. "It's crazy 'cause we was just on the phone crying yesterday, sharing this moment. Like, really sharin' the moment."

Coi went on saying, "For this man to come on here and do this is so lame and this is the reason he burned all his bridges today. Look here father... I'm on billboard charting right now and all you can do is this lame s**t? Yea still proving on how much you lack as a father."

She then doubled down on her remarks on Twitter. "Just like a month ago he called me. We spoke. Told him I needed him. I needed my father in this cold world. He said I should of been a boy," she wrote to her followers. "Reasons why I be thinking I need a n***a to love me now because YOUR B***H A** NEVER DID!!"

"And this why I NEVER WANTED ANYBODY TO KNOW !! I'M EMBARRASSED TO BE YOUR DAUGHTER," she further claimed. "I should of been a boy your right cause I would of knocked you the f**k out already."

Coi, however, apologized "for stepping out of character. I thought I prepared myself for this moment but I'm still not ready. I'm still angry Don't hold grudges. Let miserable people be miserable and just love from a distance."

"That was a test and I feel like I failed by responding. Not everything needs a response. It's cool, I'm learning," she admitted. Concluding her statement, Coi added that there'd be "always room for growth."

In her song, Coi rapped, "My daddy let me down, but I promise you I won't let up/ I wanna say f**k that man, but that s**t won't make me better." The song marked her most successful record to date as it debuted at #84 on BIllboard Hot 100 chart.

Following the release of the song, Benzino responded in a lengthy Instagram post. "I been posting and supporting, so idk where all this bs is comming from. That linr in her song is my name and rep is very important to me and nobody is gonna tarnish that for story line u dig? I still love u very much coileray but this gotta stop," he wrote on Monday.

"I don't need clout, I am and always will be the clout and I'm very proud of what you are doing so I don't need to prove nothing to anyone. You know I was there in your life every step of the way and when s**t got rough I still was there. Don't matter though, this industry is full of f**k n***az and b****es, so I'm always here when s**t get thick I'm just 7 numbers away," he continued ranting.