Cole Sprouse Spotted Enjoying Brunch Date With Ari Fournier
The 'Riverdale' star sparks dating rumor with the model more than three months after he was seen getting cosy with another Canadian model, Reina Silva, in Vancouver, Canada.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse has a new lady in his life after he was spotted on a brunch date with model Ari Fournier.

The actor was photographed over the weekend, February 27-28, giving Fournier a walking tour of Vancouver, Canada, where his hit series is filmed, after enjoying a meal in the city's historic Gastown neighbourhood, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

It's unclear how long the pair has been dating, but Sprouse was last spotted getting cosy with another Canadian model, Reina Silva, in Vancouver back in October (20).

Sprouse was previously in an almost three-year relationship with his TV co-star Lily Reinhart, before they split early last year.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he declared at the time. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

"I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter," the 28-year-old hunk went on saying. He then showed his support for her ex-girlfriend and her movie "Chemical Hearts" and gushed, "I'm sure she's just as incredible in it as everything else she does."

