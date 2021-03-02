 
 

Demi Lovato Warns Against the Danger of Using 'Unrealistic' Beauty Filters

Demi Lovato Warns Against the Danger of Using 'Unrealistic' Beauty Filters
Instagram
Celebrity

Expressing her regret for using filters in the past, the 'Heart Attack' songstress muses, 'how are teens supposed to learn to accept themselves [with] this s**t."

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is concerned over the social media habit of looking at oneself through beauty filters. Sharing her thoughts on the face-altering trend, the "Heart Attack" songstress warned against the danger of using the "unrealistics" filters.

On Sunday, February 28, the former Disney darling posted an Instagram video that saw her using one of the beauty filters. The clip presented her appearing to have smoother skin, slimmer nose and sporting some contours. Along with it, she noted, "These aren't my real eyes. My skin is not this smooth. But can I always look like this?"

"Wait do I need a smaller nose?!... Thank God I'm realizing this now and I'm sorry for using them [wiithout] realizing how dangerous they were before," the 28-year-old further pointed out. "Unrealistic beauty expections w these filters got me like... Thank God these weren't around when I was 13 but also... How are teens supposed to learn to accept themselves [with] this s**t."

  See also...

Demi followed Halsey's footsteps in calling out the "damaging" Instagram filters. "I'm exhausted with this industry of Instagram filters," she argued earlier in February when speaking to Byrdie.com. "It's gotta be damaging to your brain to constantly be looking at yourself through an altered lens and being disappointed with what your face actually looks like."

"I know what that feels like because when I first started getting publicity of some kind, I would go out and [paparazzi would] take pictures of me. I can't control the angle. I can't control the lighting. I can't control if it's my good side or my bad side," the ex-girlfriend of G-Eazy added. "The pictures would come out and I would just have to look at them and go, 'Okay. That's what I look like.' "

"I don't get to change it. I have to make peace with my face," Halsey emphasized. She further encouraged her fans to have bravery to be themselves and to choose any makeup look that they want. She stated, "I want young people to feel like they're brave enough to leave the house with, like, lime green eyeshadow and black lipstick on."

You can share this post!

Azealia Banks Calls Out Public for Not Checking T.I. Despite His Alleged Violent Threats to Her

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Condemns Gender Reveal Party, Agrees It's 'Transphobic'

Demi Lovato Condemns Gender Reveal Party, Agrees It's 'Transphobic'

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Still Finds It Hard to Feel Worthy of So Much Love After Release of Docuseries Trailer

Demi Lovato Still Finds It Hard to Feel Worthy of So Much Love After Release of Docuseries Trailer

Demi Lovato 'Ready' to Move On From Max Ehrich Following Nasty Split

Demi Lovato 'Ready' to Move On From Max Ehrich Following Nasty Split

Most Read
Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split