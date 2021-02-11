Halsey Slams 'Damaging' Instagram Filters, Urges Young Fans to Love Themselves

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Without Me' hitmaker has put Instagram filter industry on blast, saying it's 'damaging' to people's self-esteem as she urges fans to be 'brave enough' to be themselves.

AceShowbiz - Halsey has slammed the "damaging" practice of constantly looking at oneself through an Instagram filter.

The "Without Me" hitmaker recently launched her debut beauty line, About-Face, with the aim of making people "love" themselves as they are.

And Halsey has admitted she had to "make peace with her face" because she couldn't "control" the angle or edit of paparazzi shots of her, and she's compared it to when people use a filter on selfies and then feel "disappointed" with what they look like in real life.

"I'm exhausted with this industry of Instagram filters," she sighed. "It's gotta be damaging to your brain to constantly be looking at yourself through an altered lens and being disappointed with what your face actually looks like. I know what that feels like because when I first started getting publicity of some kind, I would go out and (paparazzi would) take pictures of me. I can't control the angle. I can't control the lighting. I can't control if it's my good side or my bad side. The pictures would come out and I would just have to look at them and go, 'Okay. That's what I look like.' I don't get to change it. I have to make peace with my face …That's what I want About-Face to be: loving and appreciating what you look like."

The 26-year-old pop star - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin - also admitted that she feels her "most confident" when she has a bald head even though society might not deem that her "prettiest look."

And Halsey wants to encourage her young fans to feel "brave enough" to be themselves and wear whatever make-up makes them feel happy.

"I want young people to feel like they're brave enough to leave the house with, like, lime green eyeshadow and black lipstick on," she added in an interview with Byrdie.com.

"I have a pretty good idea of what my 'prettiest' look is, by social standards, but it doesn't mean it's what I want to look like. I definitely don't think that my most 'Hollywood' look is when I have a bald head, but it's when I feel the most confident."