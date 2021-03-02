 
 

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors
ABC
TV

Before getting sent home in Matt James' season, Anna Redman received backlash online after she started rumors that Brittany Galvin worked as an escort in Chicago.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" aired the Women Tell-All special on Monday, March 1. The special episode featured all ladies that have been eliminated by Matt James gathering, including Brittany Galvin and Anna Redman who were beefing over escort girl rumors.

Before getting sent home, Anna received backlash online after she started rumors that Brittany worked as an escort in Chicago. Brittany denied the allegations but it didn't stop the rumors from further circulating.

"When I first got back, I didn't even want to be around my family," she shared in the episode. "It was really hard to even text my friends back the first couple of weeks. It's embarrassing -- when people Google my name now, it's about me being accused of being an escort."

She continued, "I didn't get signed up to be bullied or have my name slandered. This is forever going to have an association to my name, which is kind of unfair. It's really f***ed that I have to constantly defend my name from now on."

  See also...

Brittany also revealed that she was disappointed that she hadn't heard from Anna since the show aired, though Anna did apologize to her before that. "Nothing I can say can justify what I did," Anna responded. "There's no reason to ever take down another woman without thinking of the consequences, especially in that moment. It was awful and after watching the aftermath, I am a hundred times more sorry."

"I know I'm getting a glimmer of it and I can't even imagine what it's like to be you. It sucks that I did that to someone else. Everything in the situation I did was wrong and I'm sorry," she added. Anna admitted that "it all stemmed from my own insecurities. I was insecure about myself and my time with Matt and even being next to these amazing women in the house. There wasn't a motive. I know that sounds stupid."

Anna concluded, "I know what I said can't be unsaid and the damage can't be undone but I'd love to help repair some of that damage. I want you to know I'm 100 percent sincere when I say I am so, so sorry for that."

Brittany decided to accept her apology, noting that she didn't want "people to destroy your life." She added, "That's not my intention at all. I do accept your apology, but I want people to take away from this that words can actually affect you. I don't want people to feel bad for me and I don't want Anna to get hated on. People make mistakes. And I want to address people in the sex work industry - no one deserves more or less based on the industry they're in."

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Warns Against the Danger of Using 'Unrealistic' Beauty Filters

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview
Related Posts
'Bachelor' Recap: Matt James Cries as One Woman Exits Following Hometown Week

'Bachelor' Recap: Matt James Cries as One Woman Exits Following Hometown Week

Tayshia Adams Praises Chris Harrison for Taking Break From 'Bachelor' After Racism Controversy

Tayshia Adams Praises Chris Harrison for Taking Break From 'Bachelor' After Racism Controversy

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

'Bachelor' Recap: Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Surprisingly Crashes Cocktail Party

'Bachelor' Recap: Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Surprisingly Crashes Cocktail Party

Most Read
Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters
TV

Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has This to Say About Killing Real-Life Husband in '9-1-1'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has This to Say About Killing Real-Life Husband in '9-1-1'

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue