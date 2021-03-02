'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors

ABC TV

Before getting sent home in Matt James' season, Anna Redman received backlash online after she started rumors that Brittany Galvin worked as an escort in Chicago.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" aired the Women Tell-All special on Monday, March 1. The special episode featured all ladies that have been eliminated by Matt James gathering, including Brittany Galvin and Anna Redman who were beefing over escort girl rumors.

Before getting sent home, Anna received backlash online after she started rumors that Brittany worked as an escort in Chicago. Brittany denied the allegations but it didn't stop the rumors from further circulating.

"When I first got back, I didn't even want to be around my family," she shared in the episode. "It was really hard to even text my friends back the first couple of weeks. It's embarrassing -- when people Google my name now, it's about me being accused of being an escort."

She continued, "I didn't get signed up to be bullied or have my name slandered. This is forever going to have an association to my name, which is kind of unfair. It's really f***ed that I have to constantly defend my name from now on."

Brittany also revealed that she was disappointed that she hadn't heard from Anna since the show aired, though Anna did apologize to her before that. "Nothing I can say can justify what I did," Anna responded. "There's no reason to ever take down another woman without thinking of the consequences, especially in that moment. It was awful and after watching the aftermath, I am a hundred times more sorry."

"I know I'm getting a glimmer of it and I can't even imagine what it's like to be you. It sucks that I did that to someone else. Everything in the situation I did was wrong and I'm sorry," she added. Anna admitted that "it all stemmed from my own insecurities. I was insecure about myself and my time with Matt and even being next to these amazing women in the house. There wasn't a motive. I know that sounds stupid."

Anna concluded, "I know what I said can't be unsaid and the damage can't be undone but I'd love to help repair some of that damage. I want you to know I'm 100 percent sincere when I say I am so, so sorry for that."

Brittany decided to accept her apology, noting that she didn't want "people to destroy your life." She added, "That's not my intention at all. I do accept your apology, but I want people to take away from this that words can actually affect you. I don't want people to feel bad for me and I don't want Anna to get hated on. People make mistakes. And I want to address people in the sex work industry - no one deserves more or less based on the industry they're in."