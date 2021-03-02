 
 

Jessie J Offers Better Picture Options When Confirming Romance With Dancer Max Pham Nguyen

Months after splitting from Channing Tatum, the 'Price Tag' singer offers some clarification to a news article that described her new dancer boyfriend as 'male pal.'

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessie J has gone public with her new romance with dancer Max Pham Nguyen.

The British pop star shared pictures of herself cuddling up to her new man on her Instagram page, as she responded to a news article which had shared pictures of her and Max and described him as her "male pal."

"Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you hiding in cars and bushes," Jessie wrote alongside the snaps, before adding that she'd given fans a "car, silly, park, beach, date night and eating a snack" option of pictures of her and her beau.

"We did laugh A LOT!" Jessie wrote of the article, the pictures in which she noted made her look like "Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut."

"Ps. He isn't my male pal," she concluded.

The relationship is the first for Jessie since she split from actor Channing Tatum in October (20) following a lengthy on-off romance. The "Domino" singer started dating the Hollywood hunk in September 2018. The couple, however, parted ways in December 2019 only to get back together in 2020 as they were seemingly in quarantine together in April of the same year.

A few months later, however, Jessie confirmed that she's back on the market again through an Instagram video. "What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy...," so she wrote in the caption. "Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji]."

Jessie went on to say, "It's supposed to be funny. So don't get serious Sally in the comments. Sorry if your name is Sally and you aren't serious."

