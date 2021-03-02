Witney Carson 'Healthy and Well' Despite Having COVID-19 When Giving Birth to First Child

Instagram Celebrity

Weeks after welcoming a baby boy with husband Carson McAllister, the 'Dancing With the Stars' pro admits to have passed the novel coronavirus to her parents on Christmas Eve.

AceShowbiz - Dancer Witney Carson had Covid-19 when she gave birth to her son Leo in January.

The "Dancing with the Stars" professional and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child into the world following a "really hard 24-hour labour" earlier this year, and Witney has revealed she and her spouse both tested positive for the virus when their son was born.

She told fans on an Instagram Q&A, "So I've debated sharing this or not … but yes we did have Covid when Leo was born. We gave it to my parents on Christmas Eve. They weren't out of quarantine yet & had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces. (sic)."

The couple announced their new arrival with a picture of them holding their son's hand.

Witney wrote on Instagram at the time, "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! (sic)."