 
 

Witney Carson 'Healthy and Well' Despite Having COVID-19 When Giving Birth to First Child

Witney Carson 'Healthy and Well' Despite Having COVID-19 When Giving Birth to First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Weeks after welcoming a baby boy with husband Carson McAllister, the 'Dancing With the Stars' pro admits to have passed the novel coronavirus to her parents on Christmas Eve.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dancer Witney Carson had Covid-19 when she gave birth to her son Leo in January.

The "Dancing with the Stars" professional and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child into the world following a "really hard 24-hour labour" earlier this year, and Witney has revealed she and her spouse both tested positive for the virus when their son was born.

She told fans on an Instagram Q&A, "So I've debated sharing this or not … but yes we did have Covid when Leo was born. We gave it to my parents on Christmas Eve. They weren't out of quarantine yet & had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces. (sic)."

  See also...

Witney Carson opened up about COVID-19

Witney Carson opened up about COVID-19.

The couple announced their new arrival with a picture of them holding their son's hand.

Witney wrote on Instagram at the time, "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! (sic)."

You can share this post!

Jessie J Offers Better Picture Options When Confirming Romance With Dancer Max Pham Nguyen

Seth Rogen Promises to Bring Best Strains of Weed Through Own Pot Brand
Related Posts
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Shares Clips of Newborn Son as She Brings Him Home

'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Shares Clips of Newborn Son as She Brings Him Home

Witney Carson Delivers 'Perfect Angel' Baby Boy Through Unexpected C-Section

Witney Carson Delivers 'Perfect Angel' Baby Boy Through Unexpected C-Section

Witney Carson Can't Contain Excitement Over First Pregnancy

Witney Carson Can't Contain Excitement Over First Pregnancy

Most Read
Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split