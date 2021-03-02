'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Recap: Singers Perform for Blind Auditions

NBC TV

The first episode of brand new season 20 of the long-running NBC singing competition show kicks off with contestant Kenzie Wheeler performing for the Blind Auditions.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" returned with brand new season 20 on Monday, March 1. The new season featured coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson returning. The first episode kicked off with contestant Kenzie Wheeler performing for the Blind Auditions.

For his first performance, Kenzie opted to sing "Don't Close Your Eyes" by Keith Whitley. He earned a four-chair turn but Blake was blocked by Kelly. "This guy has the triple threat mullet. I got screwed, but Kelly lost her block so that makes me happy," Blake said.

"Nothing has given me more pleasure than hearing your voice and Blake blocked. I tried to block Blake too, but it was already done. Blake is the best coach on this show, second to me, so it is an obvious choice," Nick added. Kenzie eventually went to Team Kelly.

The next singer was Dana Monique from Houston, Texas who sang "Freeway of Love". Nick and John turned their chair for her. "Obviously you got the vocal power which makes me think that you have been singing for a long time. That was unbelievable and you have a choice to make between right and wrong. ... I think you are absolutely exceptional," Nick raved. The pitch apparently worked because Dana chose Nick as her coach.

Cam Anthony from North Philadelphia then took the stage to sing "Lay Me Down". Nick, John and Blake turned for him but John blocked Nick. "Your voice is so smooth. I mean it was incredible. You are probably thinking why would I pick Blake Shelton when Nick Jonas is there in a fresh Windexed jacket. I would be honored if you would be on Team Blake and I will keep that lane open for you," Blake told Cam. The latter was convinced as he became the first member of Team Blake.

Following it up was Christine Cain from Pasadena, California. Singing "Watermelon Sugar", she got Kelly and John turned their chair. Of her performance, John said, "I love that song and that was the most soulful version of that song. I just was captured by your tone, the energy of your voice, and the crackle. I would love to coach you. You don't want to be on Kelly's team." Christine indeed went to Team John.

Singing "Don't Worry, Be Happy" was Madison Curbelo, though unfortunately no one turned for her. Up next was Pete Mroz from Nashville, Tennesse. He belted out "Can't Find My Way Home" and it made both John and Blake hit their button. The coaches tried to get him on their respective team, but Pete eventually chose Blake.

Devan Blake Jones then performed "Hard Place" and Nick was the only one who turned his chair. Later, Raine Stern hit the stage to sing "Electric Feel". Everyone but Kelly turned their chair. Blake admitted to being speechless after the performance, while Nick said, "That was so electrifying, no pun intended. I am going to fight for you because you are the most unique and creative that we have seen on the show." Devan went to Team Nick.

Madison Marigold sang "If The World Was Ending" but no one hit their button. Corey Ward followed it up with a performance of "Dancing on My Own" and John and Kelly turned their chairs. Corey picked Team Kelly.

Rounding out the night was Victor Solomon ifrom Peoria, Illinois. He performed John's song "Glory" as John, Nick and Blake turned their chair. He received praises from John as he said, "You did some things that were better than I do for that song, you were better than me." Victor chose to be on Team John.