 
 

Eddie Murphy Cast Louie Anderson in 'Coming to America' to Meet Studio's Demand of 'White Guy'

Eddie Murphy Cast Louie Anderson in 'Coming to America' to Meet Studio's Demand of 'White Guy'
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Movie

During an appearance on 'Today', the comedian known for his portrayal of Prince Akeem reveals that film chiefs were uneasy at releasing his classic comedy as he had originally envisioned.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy hired fellow veteran comedian Louie Anderson to star in his "Coming to America" classic because studio bosses refused to make the movie without "somebody white" in the cast.

Anderson portrayed fast food employee Maurice in the 1998 hit, and Murphy confesses the casting decision was only made to satisfy film chiefs, who were apparently uneasy at releasing the comedy as the funnyman had originally envisioned.

"Louie Anderson is in the original 'Coming to America' because the whole cast was black and the studio was like, 'We have to have somebody white in the movie. We're not making the movie without somebody white in it'," Murphy recalled on U.S. breakfast show "Today".

"I was like, 'Really?' So I was like, 'Who's the funniest white guy around and [is] a friend of mine? Oh, Louie's perfect!' and that's how Louie ended up in the movie."

  See also...

"Coming to America" was distributed by officials at Paramount Pictures.

Murphy is reprising his role as Prince Akeem for a long-awaited sequel, and this time, he made it a family affair, recruiting his real-life daughter, 19-year-old Bella Murphy, to play one of his three onscreen daughters.

And the comedy icon couldn't contain his pride at getting to work alongside his child in "Coming 2 America", which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

"I can't even put into words [his joy]...," he said. "You go see your child in a school play and your heart bursts with pride. To look over on the set and seeing her, I had the big, giant, proud papa moment every day."

Bella is one of Murphy's 10 children, and it's his role as a dad which he treasures the most, "My legacy is my children, it's these 10 human beings that I brought into the world," he smiled.

You can share this post!

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother
Related Posts
Eddie Murphy Calls Himself 'Too Old' to Return to Music Scene

Eddie Murphy Calls Himself 'Too Old' to Return to Music Scene

Eddie Murphy and Michael Jordan Win Big on Historic Night of 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

Eddie Murphy and Michael Jordan Win Big on Historic Night of 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

Eddie Murphy, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock Lined Up for Feeding America Comedy Festival

Eddie Murphy, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock Lined Up for Feeding America Comedy Festival

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Body Shamed for Gaining Weight

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Body Shamed for Gaining Weight

Most Read
Andra Day Still Recovering From Billie Holiday Movie as She Smoked and Drank a Lot During Filming
Movie

Andra Day Still Recovering From Billie Holiday Movie as She Smoked and Drank a Lot During Filming

Helen Mirren to Team Up With Gillian Anderson for 'Wonder' Spin-Off

Helen Mirren to Team Up With Gillian Anderson for 'Wonder' Spin-Off

Tom Holland Wears Nothing but Thong Under His Spider-Man Suit

Tom Holland Wears Nothing but Thong Under His Spider-Man Suit

Amanda Seyfried Fears Pregnancy Would Ruin Her Experience Filming 'Mank'

Amanda Seyfried Fears Pregnancy Would Ruin Her Experience Filming 'Mank'

J.J. Abrams Working on Superman Reboot

J.J. Abrams Working on Superman Reboot

Rachel Zegler Tapped for 'Shazam!' Sequel

Rachel Zegler Tapped for 'Shazam!' Sequel

Judi Dench Needs Assistance to Learn Her Lines Due to Deteriorating Eyesight

Judi Dench Needs Assistance to Learn Her Lines Due to Deteriorating Eyesight

Neill Blomkamp Works on Script for 'District 9' Sequel, Naturi Naughton Joins 'Queens' Series

Neill Blomkamp Works on Script for 'District 9' Sequel, Naturi Naughton Joins 'Queens' Series

Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners

Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously, Chloe Zhao Makes History

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously, Chloe Zhao Makes History

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'Borat' Sequel Victorious as Full Movie Winners Are Unveiled

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'Borat' Sequel Victorious as Full Movie Winners Are Unveiled

'Tom and Jerry' Becomes Second Movie to Score Over $10M Opening Debut During COVID-19 Pandemic

'Tom and Jerry' Becomes Second Movie to Score Over $10M Opening Debut During COVID-19 Pandemic