Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two
'Soul' is named best animated movie in addition to picking up an award for best original score, while Aaron Sorkin wins best screenplay for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rosamund Pike has won big at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The actress has just nabbed a gong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her critically acclaimed role as Marla Grayson in "I Care a Lot".

"Ladies, I salute you," Pike said when accepting her first Golden Globe. "Wow. I bet it looks like I care a lot. I do!" Making a reference to fellow nominee Maria Bakalova's disturbing scene in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", she joked that having to swim up from a sunken car was still "better than being in a room with Rudy Giuliani."

Pike also beat out Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit"), Anya Taylor-Joy ("Emma.") and Kate Hudson ("Music") for the prize.

Later on, "Minari" was announced as the winner in Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language category, which also saw "Another Round", "La Llorona", "The Life Ahead" and "Two of Us" among the nominees.

Meanwhile, "Soul" has already bagged two awards from the Sunday, February 28 ceremony, being hailed as Best Motion Picture - Animated in addition to winning Best Motion Picture, thanks to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste's works.

Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolo Agliardi got the Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for composing "Io Si (Seen)" for "The Life Ahead", while Aaron Sorkin was another winner for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for writing the script of "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards is the first bi-coastal ceremony in the show's history, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. More movie and TV winners are to be announced as the event is currently airing live.

