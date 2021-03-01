 
 

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

A little over a month after welcoming her second child, the former Destiny's Child member reveals why she and husband Tim Weatherspoon decided to let six-year-old Titan chose their newborn's moniker.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was stunned when her eldest son chose the name Noah for his baby brother, because it matched the moniker the new mum had in mind.

The "Motivation" singer/actress and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, decided to let six-year-old Titan select the first name for their newborn, and it happened to be something they all loved.

"I was in Vancouver, Canada shooting and called Titan and said, 'I want you to name the baby,' " she recalled on "Access Hollywood".

Unbeknownst to Titan, Kelly had already narrowed down her options - although her son quickly shot down her first suggestion.

"I'd just written down two names...One was Sphere, like the circle, and the other one was Noah," she said.

"I told him about the name Sphere and he said, 'Absolutely not! Don't even think about it!' So I said, 'Fine.' "

"I love the name Noah, I always have, and Titan just told me on the phone call. He's like, 'Mummy, I want to name him Noah.' "

"I didn't say anything [about the name to Titan], Tim didn't say anything, it just happened like that."

And ever since little Noah was born in January, Titan has been "obsessed" with his sibling.

"He is the best big brother!" the proud mum gushed. "He's very much taken the role of big brother to a whole 'nother level."

Kelly also touched on her seamless labor and delivery, admitting it happened so quickly.

"It was so beautiful...because it was just four pushes, and I literally picked him up and got him out," she smiled.

