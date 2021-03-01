 
 

James Charles' Accuser Disputes His Denial of Grooming Allegations

James Charles' Accuser Disputes His Denial of Grooming Allegations
Celebrity

The underage boy claims the YouTuber was aware that he was underage since the beginning of their Snapchat interaction, but still asked for the teen boy's 'nudes' anyway.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Social media influencer James Charles has vehemently denied allegations suggesting he has been grooming an underage boy on Snapchat.

The beauty blogger hit headlines on Friday (26Feb21) after a TikTok user, who claimed to be 16, posted a since-deleted video in which he accused the 21 year old of sending him X-rated photos and messages online.

However, Charles was quick to fire back at the claims in a lengthy statement released on Twitter, insisting there is no truth to the grooming accusations.

In the note, Charles wrote, "The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false. Last week, I came across someone on my Instagram explore page, saw he followed me, and added him on snapchat."

"The next morning, I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower."

  See also...

"I asked how old he was right away and he told me he was 18 so I started flirting back."

It was only later on that the YouTube personality quizzed the guy about his age again, admitting he was only 16, and although Charles made it clear he was "really uncomfortable" with the exchange, the fan "insisted on continuing talking, saying it could be our little secret."

Charles promptly made it clear that wasn't going to happen as he "unfriended" the boy online.

"After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few snapchats," he explained. "Because of situations like this, instead of taking someone's word for it, I now will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with."

However, the purported victim has since refuted Charles' version of events, alleging in a new tweet, "James we both know I blocked you, you never asked for my age. After I told you I was 16 you proceeded to ask me for nudes and said it didn't matter. You called me hot and said 'I wish the timeline could speed up so you can be 18 (sic).' "

Charles has yet to respond to the remark.

You can share this post!

Ray Fisher Reacts After Investigator Claims DC Boss Did Not Interfere With Joss Whedon Investigation

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'
Related Posts
James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Shocked Internet Goes Frenzy Over Cardboard Cutout of Himself

James Charles Shocked Internet Goes Frenzy Over Cardboard Cutout of Himself

Most Read
Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins
Celebrity

Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Nicki Minaj Fans Accused of Sending Claudia Jordan Death Threats for Alleged Diss

Nicki Minaj Fans Accused of Sending Claudia Jordan Death Threats for Alleged Diss

Jonathan Knight May Elope With Fiance Due to Never-Ending Pandemic

Jonathan Knight May Elope With Fiance Due to Never-Ending Pandemic

Chloe X Halle Credits Beyonce for Teaching Them to 'Stand Strong' and 'Be Free'

Chloe X Halle Credits Beyonce for Teaching Them to 'Stand Strong' and 'Be Free'

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband