James Charles' Accuser Disputes His Denial of Grooming Allegations

The underage boy claims the YouTuber was aware that he was underage since the beginning of their Snapchat interaction, but still asked for the teen boy's 'nudes' anyway.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Social media influencer James Charles has vehemently denied allegations suggesting he has been grooming an underage boy on Snapchat.

The beauty blogger hit headlines on Friday (26Feb21) after a TikTok user, who claimed to be 16, posted a since-deleted video in which he accused the 21 year old of sending him X-rated photos and messages online.

However, Charles was quick to fire back at the claims in a lengthy statement released on Twitter, insisting there is no truth to the grooming accusations.

In the note, Charles wrote, "The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false. Last week, I came across someone on my Instagram explore page, saw he followed me, and added him on snapchat."

"The next morning, I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower."

"I asked how old he was right away and he told me he was 18 so I started flirting back."

It was only later on that the YouTube personality quizzed the guy about his age again, admitting he was only 16, and although Charles made it clear he was "really uncomfortable" with the exchange, the fan "insisted on continuing talking, saying it could be our little secret."

Charles promptly made it clear that wasn't going to happen as he "unfriended" the boy online.

"After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few snapchats," he explained. "Because of situations like this, instead of taking someone's word for it, I now will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with."

However, the purported victim has since refuted Charles' version of events, alleging in a new tweet, "James we both know I blocked you, you never asked for my age. After I told you I was 16 you proceeded to ask me for nudes and said it didn't matter. You called me hot and said 'I wish the timeline could speed up so you can be 18 (sic).' "

Charles has yet to respond to the remark.