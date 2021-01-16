James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Instagram Celebrity

The bizarre online argument starts after the 'Pull Up' raptress shares that paying over $150 for makeup is too much, while the beauty influencer believes that is only right.

AceShowbiz - James Charles and Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) got into a bizarre online argument on Twitter over the price that people should pay to makeup artist. While the "Pull Up" raptress thought that paying over $150 for makeup was too much, the beauty influencer believed that was only right.

"If you charge over $150 to do a face of makeup you can go to hell respectfully," Asian wrote on Twitter on Friday, January 15. The statement didn't sit well with James, who decided to slam the rapper over the "stupid tweet."

"1 foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step," the YouTuber explained. "Its expensive to work as a MUA. Either pay an artist rate for their time & skill, do it yourself OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted."

Asian quickly snapped at James, writing back, "What a dumb a** to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you... im having a debate about HOOD PRICES Baby stay over in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST."

"1 foundation cost $50 & you can do over 50 people with that 1 bottle of foundation.... makeup products last so longggggggg literally stop robbing the poor us all I'm saying people shouldn't have to pay over $150 for a face DATS ITTT," she continued. In another post, Asian added, "like huh, boy BYE."

Some Internet users were feeling for Asian this time. "JAMES STAY IN HOLLYWOOD & stay off of DA HOOD AVENUE," one opined in an Instagram comment. Echoing the sentiment, another person said, "james should've just left this alone." Another comment read, "He be inserting himself in black folk business and ion like thet!!!"

However, some others defended James for responding to Asian's first tweet. "but she was in his actual business, which is make up, .. and has nothing to do with her," one person noted. Someone else wrote, "If you're can't afford a real makeup artist just say that," while another user claimed that it was "a beef i never thought would happen."