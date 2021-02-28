Eliza Dushku Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Actress Eliza Dushku is pregnant with baby number two.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star and her husband, Peter Palandjian, went public with the news on Instagram on Saturday (27Feb21), as the mother-to-be shared a series of photos, which included a shot of her growing baby bump, and a close-up picture of her son Philip's shirt, which read, "Can you dig it? I'm going to be a big brother."

"Mama x 2.. @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!!" she captioned the images, referencing their son, who was born in August, 2019, by the first initial of his nickname, Bourne.

The couple wed in 2018.

Eliza Dushku previously offered support for former "Buffy" co-star Charisma Carpenter after the latter accused creator Joss Whedon of abusing his power on the TV set.

"CC, my heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long," she opened her post. "Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it."

"I frequently think of the saying, ' We are as sick as our secrets.' Our secrets indeed make and keep us sick," she added. "Neglecting to 'name' the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic in the entertainment industry (and for that matter society in general), enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems."

"May you and countless others feel the solidarity and connection you have likely missed for too long," she went on. "From courage, come change and hope. It starts and will end because of courageous truth-tellers like you."