Abigail Breslin's Father Dies After Being Hospitalized With Covid-19 for Over Two Weeks

WENN Celebrity

The 'Zombieland: Double Tap' actress is mourning the loss of her father Michael as he passed away, more than two weeks after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Abigail Breslin is heartbroken after losing her father to COVID-19.

The "Zombieland: Double Tap" star took to Instagram on Saturday morning (27Feb21) to reveal her father, Michael, had tragically lost his battle with the virus.

In a lengthy post, Abigail shared, "Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation."

"At 6:32 PM EST (on Friday), my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye."

"It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

Abigail, 24, went on to share some fond memories of her father. "Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was," she wrote.

"My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things..."

"He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50's and 60's (sic) and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom. And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can't wait to see you again. I won't ever, ever, ever forget you."

"To the moon and back dada... Love, yours forever, Abs. (sic)"

Abigail had previously asked fans to pray for her dad after he was hospitalised and had to be placed on a ventilator earlier this month (Feb21).

She posted at the time, "Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make. I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and had to be placed on a ventilator."

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care. I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus."