Eliza Dushku Announces Second Child's Arrival With Sweet Maternity Photos

After welcoming her 'beautiful son' named Bodan with her husband Peter Palandjian, the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star gushes that her kids 'give life new horizons.'

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eliza Dushku is officially a second-time mom. After giving birth to her second child, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star announced the newborn baby's arrival with sweet maternity photos featuring her husband Peter Palandjian on her social media platform.

On Monday, August 9, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she and Peter welcomed their little bundle of joy together. Along with a set of pics from a maternity photo shoot, which featured a sweet snap of her kissing her husband, she wrote, "Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan,' this week has been a journey in & of itself."

"Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers," Eliza continued. The "Bring It On" actress went on to thank her fans and followers for their outpouring love and support, "Thanks to all out there who support & love us Ah, this is where we're supposed to be."

Eliza and her husband Peter first made public her second pregnancy in February. At the time, the mom-of-two shared a series of photos, including a pic of her pregnant belly, on her Instagram page. "Mama x 2.. @peter.palandjian & B how I love you!!" she captioned her post, referencing their son by the initial of his nickname, Bourne.

After announcing her second pregnancy, Eliza, who tied the knot with Peter in 2018, shared that she received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She also explained why she felt it was important for her to get the vaccine while pregnant.

"I decided to get the #vaccines, at 5 & 6 months #pregnant, to protect myself & my belly baby + my toddler Bourne!" Eliza, who is also a mom to her 1-year-old son Philip, penned. "All of my doctors, the CDC, WHO, incoming data, + most importantly: my husband & I feel confident this was the best action for our fam. Woot!"

Eliza went on to add about the pandemic, "We're closer than ever to being through this nightmare & feeling so grateful for all who have sacrificed to get us here; and sending heartfelt love to all of those who have suffered and lost." She continued urging her followers to get the jabs, "Vaccines work & will get the world back to some semblance of the normalcy we're all craving. We got this, together. Please consider getting yours when you can (and if your doc agrees)."