Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident
The 'Lipstick Jungle' actress is grateful despite knowing 'rehab is always slow' as she is learning to walk again after breaking her femur in a freak accident.

  • Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brooke Shields is learning to walk again after shattering her femur in a balance board accident.

The actress is currently undergoing rehabilitation to get her leg strength back, and she admits the road ahead is a long one.

"Honestly, every day I feel like I'm having to begin again," she tells People. "Rehab is always slow and it's one day at a time and you just take what you can control and go, 'OK, I'm going to be happy with that as my progress for right now.' "

Brooke still has a long way to go before she'll be back to full health, but she's determined to keep a positive outlook.

"If you ask yourself to come up with reasons why things are bad, you'll come up with pages and pages, but if you just ask yourself to think about the positives, whatever they are, it could always be worse," adds the star. "People are struggling everywhere. I have day-to-day things that I can do in my realm of control, in every area of my life. That's what I'm going to focus on."

The "Pretty Baby" actress revealed she'd injured her leg earlier this week (beg22Feb21) in a post on social media.

Sharing a video of herself on crutches slowly walking down a hospital corridor, she wrote, "Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow (sic)."

The actress received love and support from fans and friends such as Glenn Close and Sharon Stone.

