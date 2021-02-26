Westside Gunn Hails God as 'the Greatest' After Welcoming Second Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Butcher and the Blade' spitter introduces his newborn baby girl in an Instagram video, which shows the infant sleeping in style in his red Maybach truck.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Westside Gunn could not help but express his gratitude for a new addition to his family. Having welcomed his second daughter, the "Butcher and the Blade" spitter hailed God as he introduced his baby girl to the world.

On Thursday, February 25, the 38-year-old MC shared on Instagram a clip that saw the infant sleeping in style in his red Maybach truck. "Yeah, it's the only red Maybach truck, but more important than that, we got a baby, we got a little baby," he announced in a higher-pitched voice. "It's time to go home. God is the greatest."

In the accompanying message, Westside further exclaimed, "GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!!!!!!!!" He then added, "even tho she's a girl she's my junior Welcome to this krazy world 'AJ' aka 'WESTSIDE JR' #BLESSINGS.

Westside, whose real name is Alvin Lamar Worthy, has since received congratulatory comments from his fans. One raved, "Congrats King." Another gushed, "Blessings to the new addition." A third then chimed in, "Congratulations bro!! God bless!!"

In addition to the new bundle of Joy, Westside is also a father to another daughter named Westside Pootie. While he rarely gave fans a look at his first child, he put out several pictures of her on Instagram back in February 2020. One of the snaps saw him posing with the girl.

"U know WS POOTIE about this 4thRope Life," he penned in the caption. "Thx to the Butcher and The Blade & Bunny for the backstage passes I got to introduce her to the Lucha Bro’s and @reyfenixmx blessed her with a beautiful mask, Private Party, L.A.X. And the Young Bucks all the homies."

"she'll never forget this night," the father of two further emphasized. "now she's open this is what the culture is about #4thRope #FLYGOD #WSPOOTIE #aewdynamite #AEW @aewontnt #CULTURE #DaddyLilRider."

Children aside, the founder of Griselda Records has been busy with his musical career. Earlier in February, he posted a photo of him with fellow rapper Travis Scott (II) to tease a new collaboration. "The Homie @travisscott flew that PJ in to come f**k wit me," he captioned it. "that's RNS!!! and we [dash emoji] something @griseldarecords x @cactusjack #CULTURE #ICON #DIOR #BUFFALOKIDS."