Helen Mirren to Team Up With Gillian Anderson for 'Wonder' Spin-Off
WENN/Avalon/Lia Toby
Movie

Lionsgate's companion film to its 2017 hit, 'White Bird: A Wonder Story' has Ariella Glaser and Orlando Schwerdt in the starring roles, and Bryce Gheisar returning as bully Julian.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Queen and Margaret Thatcher are teaming up for a new film. Dame Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, and Gillian Anderson, who played the former British Prime Minister on "The Crown", will co-star in "White Bird: A Wonder Story", Lionsgate's companion film to 2017 hit "Wonder".

Ariella Glaser and Orlando Schwerdt will play the film's leads, while Bryce Gheisar is set to reprise his role as bully Julian from "Wonder", which was based on a New York Times bestseller about a boy with facial differences. Mirren will take on the role of Grandmere, Julian' Parisian grandmother, and Anderson will portray the mother of Schwerdt's character.

Production on the new film has already begun in Eastern Europe, according to Deadline, with Marc Forster in the director's chair.

"I am deeply honored to have Helen Mirren join us on this journey," said Forster in a statement. "Beyond being a brilliant actress, Helen brings an immeasurable level of depth, humanity, and empathy to her roles, elevating any project she is a part of. She is a true artist and I couldn't be more excited to have her alongside our incredibly talented cast."

Also commenting on Mirren's casting was Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. In a released statement, he said, "Helen Mirren is a screen legend - one of our industry's most accomplished and talented actresses - so, obviously, it's hugely exciting to know that she loves this story as much as we do and wanted to be a part of it."

"We're equally excited to showcase Ariella and Orlando's talents - as they take on their first major roles, they'll bring heart, emotion, and magnetism to their performances and we are thrilled Bryce will return to bridge his role from 'Wonder'," he added. " 'White Bird: A Wonder Story' is the kind of movie that the world needs now and it's a thrill to have these incredible actors bringing to life this story of compassion, empathy, kindness, and hope."

