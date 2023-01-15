 

Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour, Informs Fans He Can't Give Refund Due to $50,000 Loss

Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour, Informs Fans He Can't Give Refund Due to $50,000 Loss
The co-founder of Griselda Records explains that he had to scrap the tour plan because 'unfortunately this time things weren't handled right and that's too far for me to be gone.'

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Westside Gunn has canceled his European tour. After making the last-minute announcement, the "George Bondo" rapper informed ticket holders that they won't get a refund because he suffered a $50,000 loss himself.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, January 12, the 40-year-old stated, "It was nothing more I wanted to do than to start seeing my supporters around the world." He added, "I'’s def still a dream and I'm gonna work on it […] but unfortunately this time things weren't handled right and that's too far for me to be gone."

"Something isn't right and I'm somewhere I've never been and s**t already not right now," he added. "I haven't even been giving deposits so don't even think I took y’all money. People out of $40 I'm out $50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!! So I lost but GOD IS THE GREATEST and hopefully one day I'll see everybody who's reading this one day in life."

"I'm the number 1 guy for our lane who pushes the culture but if it's not right we gotta make it right and unfortunately this situation doesn't have the time to fix," the Griselda co-founder further explained. "So I have somebody working on me coming out soon now and if u ever hear about me coming again from me it's Valid!!!! So get those tickets and I promise u I'll make it up…"

Westside went on to emphasize, "But again ti all my supporters I love y'all and if u spent that ticket price your blessings will come back 10fold just know if u don't get your money back I don't have it [shrug emoji]. He then stressed, "And again I REPEAT I can't give u money back I NEVER got paid I'm down 50k of my own money."

Westside was supposed to kick off the "God Is Love Tour" on January 13 in Amsterdam. The trek, which was set to promote his latest album, "10", would conclude on February 10 in Lisbon, Portugal.

