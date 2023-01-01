Westside Gunn Declares He's Retiring From Rap After Several Failed Attempts

Instagram Music

The Buffallo-born artist acknowledges that he hinted at his retirement several times yet still continued to release new music, but let fans know that he is not playing this time.

Jan 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Westside Gunn will hang his mic soon. On Friday, December 30, the "327" spitter declared that he is retiring from rap after failing to step back from the rap game several times.

"23' def my last year doing this s**t," the 40-year-old began his announcement on Twitter. "I don't have nothing else 2prove, I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked w/everybody I ever wanted to work with, plus MFs still don't even understand 1-10, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD, or Pray for Paris(mind u Virgil did the cover) im the [goat emoji] [shrug emoji]."

Westside acknowledged that he hinted at his retirement several times yet still continued to release new music. However, he is not playing this time as he said, "I know I say I'm a retire all the time so ppl might be like he always say this, Seriously I been thru so much with this s**t behind closed doors y'all would never know, it's brought more pain than joy I'm just so G that I make it look super easy but I fight these devils everyday."

The Buffallo-born artist went on to assure his online devotees that he will still be involved in music behind the scenes despite retirement. "I'm still going to curate albums," he noted. "And btw I been secretly working on a @EsteeNack project I'm calling Nacksaw Jim Duggan and this s**t is F**kin KRAAAAAAZY but I still love the ART of executive producing but it will only be if my heart is into it u can't ask me I have to ask you."

Westside then mentioned some projects he wants to release before finally retire. "Yes I know ppl want GUNNLIB in 23," he pointed out. "Yes I do wanna make Awesome GOD a trilogy, Yes WWCD 2 is ontop of my list there's no way I'll hang it up without a project with my family, YES StoveGOD will be dropping, YES MICHELLE records will be dropping."

