K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star insists she doesn't 'have a problem with this woman' despite expressing her frustration over the talk show's shady comments on her body.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - K. Michelle has made a heartfelt plea to not make fun of her body issue, but that didn't stop Wendy Williams from weighing in on the singer's recent embarrassing viral moment. In the latest episode of her talk show, the outspoken media personality shared another story of K. Michelle's alleged embarrassing situation due to her butt implants.

Bringing up K. Michelle's alleged romantic relationship with Idris Elba, Wendy claimed the R&B/soul artist's injections once leaked while she was with the actor. "Because I guess it took a little while for them to squish down and she said, 'Oh my gosh, what is this on my underwear? What is this gooey'-I don't know that's what she said but I can only imagine the tragedy of the situation. Leaving silicone on Idris Elba's sheets. I love that story, that they were romantical at one point," Wendy spilled to her audience.

Wendy's shady comments didn't go unnoticed by K. Michelle, who once again took the chance to remind others not to make such crude jokes on her unfortunate situation. "If your going to report the story report the whole thing blogs," she wrote on Instagram along with a clip of "The Wendy Williams Show" in which the host talked about K. Michelle's body. "She also said this. You needed a story that bad huh? You couldn't post this part the positive side."

Not specifically targeting Wendy with her post, the 38-year-old singer added, "I will not be going off on another black woman I no longer get paid to do that. She cracked her jokes like much of you and said what she said. I knew when I stepped out to help, and wanted to teach women it wasn't going to be an easy battle."

She went on explaining her stance on her plastic surgery journey, "I've never ran from my wrongs or rights always stood 10 toes down or not at all. You do not have to like me but in this you will respect the courage and truth I've been willing to confront in front of you. I could've hid everything but it's my truth. No fear."

Lamenting people's negative comments on her, she continued, "No one will understand what's it's like to feel not so pretty, get a deal, and follow your favs and 6 years later wake up to death in your face. I knew know better. Today i'm just happy to be alive. I begged God if he let me live to see my son graduate I would be a better woman. I changed my life, but it's crazy some people just won't let me be."

"I think we all know that nothing deflated there's nothing to deflate," she defended her body. "I have extra skin and praying next week is my last surgery. To those of you who desire money and fame, I have them both but they never truly made me happy. The beauty of this God has equipped me with finances to afford to correct this but their are women who can't."

Lastly, K. Michelle reminded those picking up her story, "Media I know you have to do your job, but people are dying just don't make it so hard." She also noted that her lengthy statement was "definitely not a clap back" at Wendy as "I don't have a problem with this woman."

K. Michelle previously addressed the hateful comments directed at her after her butt appeared to sag while she was dancing on Instagram Live. "So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain," she tweeted on Wednesday, February 24. Getting honest about her cosmetic procedures, she shared, "I walked y'all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i'm in the process of 3 reconstruction steps."

K. Michelle later received a lot of support, including from her "LHH" co-star Kiyomi Leslie, who wrote, "This is what I mean by uplift yo sister. She is hurting and people are making fun of her pain... ... All of this she said and what I HEAR from her is... 'My feelings are hurt by y'all comments..' which is valid... hope she heals in peace !! Her progress and growth is seen and felt!"