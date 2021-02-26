 
 

Lady GaGa's Father Reacts to Violent Dognapping: It's Like Someone Took One of Your Kids

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Claiming that the 'Shallow' hitmaker's family was devastated by the theft of her pooches, Joe Germanotta reveals the advice he gave his daughter who is in Italy at time of the incident.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's family feels sick over the theft of the star's dogs.

Two of the "Shallow" hitmaker's three French bulldogs were stolen by thieves on Wednesday night, February 24 when her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was attacked and shot four times in the chest while walking Koji, Gustavo and Miss Asia.

Miss Asia ran off and was later picked up by police officials, but the thugs made off with the other two pets.

And now, GaGa's father Joe Germanotta has described the situation as "really horrible," revealing the whole family is devastated. He said, "We're just sick over it, it's really horrible. It's like someone took one of your kids."

Joe has been in touch with Gaga, who is currently in Italy, to try and help her stay calm. Sharing the advice he gave his daughter, he told The New York Post, "(I said), 'Just try to be strong and remember that they're (dogs) together. They're comforting each other.' "

GaGa is offering a $500,000 (£358,000) reward to anyone who can safely return her two dogs to her, with her representative claiming she will give the money "to anyone who has her dogs, no questions asked."

It's not yet clear whether the dogs were specifically targeted by the shooters.

A surveillance video of the dramatic kidnapping has since surfaced online. In the one-minute clip, Ryan could be seen walking the three dogs when two men jumped out of a white sedan to snatch the canines. When Ryan refused to let go without a fight, a gunshot rang out and Ryan fell to the ground. The men then grabbed to dogs before getting back into the car and sped away.

